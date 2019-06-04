Window vs. Aisle Seat? Where Most People Prefer To Sit

When it comes to where you sit on a plane, location matters. So, which is it? Window seat, aisle seat or even the middle seat? Thomas Cook Airlines did a little research on some of its routes and came up with a winning answer.

A poll of 2,000 British travelers revealed that the window seat is the most popular, with 61% favoring it when flying. A third (31%) said that the aisle seat was their preferred choice, while only 2% said that they liked the middle seat.

Here are Thomas Cook’s findings.

Why flyers prefer the window seat

About 83% of those who picked the window seat did so for the incredible views that can be enjoyed on the flight. 64% even said they would be prepared to pay extra to secure their desired window seat.

Other reasons were because of being less likely to be disturbed (44%) and being able to sleep more comfortably (38%).

When it comes to the reasons why people prefer the aisle seat, 73% of respondents said it was because they liked being able to leave their seat with ease.

Top views from the window seat

With the window seat a clear favorite, Thomas Cook Airlines decided to dig a little deeper into the views that its customers can enjoy, and who better to ask than some of its most experienced pilots, who get to enjoy close to 100 hours a month in the air?

The eight most scenic flight paths, as voted by Thomas Cook Airlines pilots, are:

1. Manchester Airport – Enfidha-Hammamet Airport (Enfidha, Tunisia): The Alps

Photo: Jason Ramsey – The Swiss Alps

2. Manchester Airport – McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas, US): Grand Canyon, Las Vegas Strip

Photo: Jason Ramsey – Grand Canyon

3. London Gatwick – Cape Town International: Table Mountain

Photo: Tom Richards – Cape Town

4. London Stansted – Skiathos International Airport: Croatian coast, Greek islands

5. Manchester Airport – San Francisco International Airport: Greenland, Golden Gate Bridge

Photo: Simon Rockett– Greenland from the flight deck

6. Manchester Airport– LaGuardia Airport (New York, US) Manhattan Island

7. London Stansted – Oslo Airport Norwegian fjords, Aurora Borealis

Photo: Simon Rockett – Aurora Borealis

8. London Gatwick – Orlando International Airport: Kennedy Space Center, London Skyline

These flight routes offer a range of breath-taking views that can be seen from as high as 38,000ft.

“As pilots, we are lucky to have the best office window in the world, so when we take our customers on holiday, we try to use the PA as much as we can to let them know what they can actually see out of the window – not just the routing information,” says Victoria McCarthy, First Officer at Thomas Cook Airlines.

Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia Airbus A330-343X OY-VKG seen arriving on runway 22 at London Stansted (EGSS, STN). Picture: Thomas Saunders.

“It might be an incredible view of Venice or the Alps – I never take it for granted, so it’s important to me that everyone enjoys the whole flying experience!”

Bottom line, if there is a sight to see, you’ll get to see it as long as you pick that window seat!