MIAMI – Are you dreaming of where to visit this year? Here is a Holiday Guide for 2021, based on what you want from life.

Let’s take a tour around some of Europe’s most interesting cities and find the perfect place for a weekend break. Whether you are a thrill-seeker or someone after something different, we have the perfect recommendations for your next trip!

Photo by Lum3n from Pexels

The Luxury-seeker

The German city of Baden-Baden is known as being one of the best European casino destinations. Home to some of the world’s most beautiful casinos such as the Marlene Dietrich, it draws thousands of luxury-hunting, casino-loving, tourists every single year.

This online casino describes the Roman spa there, served by natural hot springs which have drawn wealthy Europeans for centuries. There’s also a history of gambling there that could quite possibly have originated as early as 1748!

Not only that, but the city itself is home to plenty of activities for golf and tennis enthusiasts, horse racing fans, hikers, mountain climbers, and in the winter, skiers. It has a number of beautiful historical sites such as the Hohenbaden Castle, a host of museums and galleries, and beautiful Renaissance-style gardens.

Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels

The Off-beat Traveler

Tirana, the capital of Albania was closed off from the world during 50 years of communist rule. It’s now open for business and is becoming increasingly popular with tourists looking for something a bit different, without going too far.

Tirana is home to the highest number of coffee shops per capita in the whole of Europe and it also boasts excellent cuisine at the lowest prices in the region.

You can go hiking, swimming at the nearby coast, exploring ancient ruins, and visiting communist bunkers (there are around 750,000 in the whole country) while enjoying the mild weather and generous hospitality of the Albanians. With an exceptionally low crime rate and even lower prices, Tirana and the surrounding area is a hidden gem on the fringes of the EU.

Photo by Murilo Silva from Pexels

The Artist

Paris is known as the city of love, but it’s also famed for its art. Home to at least 130 museums, visitors can enjoy art including abstract, impressionist, modern, renaissance, and of course, art nouveau.

The most famous art museums in the city include the Louvre which houses the Mona Lisa, Venus de Milo, The Seated Scribe, The Raft of Medusa, and the winged Victory of Samothrace. The Centre Pompidou is also known for its Blue Monochrome, Self-Portrait in Drag, and Hotel.

Of course, the Musee d’Orsay and the Paris Museum of Modern Art should not be overlooked for their troves of famous pieces. Art seekers should also visit The Galerie Kalem Mennour, Galerie Perrotin, and Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac.

Photo by jimmy teoh from Pexels

The History Buff

The Greek city of Athens is a firm favorite with those who love history. The founding seat of modern civilization, Athens has some of the best-preserved ancient architecture on the continent.

For example, the Parthenon dating from 447BC and the Acropolis of Athens which was built in the 5th century BC. You can also visit the Old Temple of Athena and see some of the lesser-known sites like the Temple of Hephaestus and The Erechtheion. Athens is also known for vibrant cafe culture, nice food, good shopping, and easy access to the many Greek islands.

Just a few ideas to trigger your wanderlust and get you planning your next adventure!

Photo by VisionPic .net from Pexels

