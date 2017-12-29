FlybackFriday — Vietnam Airlines: Hanoi to Frankfurt, Airbus A350-900 Business Class

Trip Report from Singalaidean Travels .

Vietnam Airlines operates a decent lounge at Hanoi Noi Bai International Airport, in terms of the hard product. The interior is airy and spacious with lots of seating available.

Throughout my entire time there though, the lounge was less than a quarter full while left me with lots of space to stretch out before the long intercontinental hop.

WiFi, while sometimes patchy, was acceptably fast for an airline lounge. However, the food leaves much to be desired as there were only sandwiches and instant noodles available.

The wait for boarding was excruciating. Nothing to do with the airline but being my first Airbus A350 flight, first long-haul Business Class and first time to Europe, you can tell how much I looked forward to this.

Vietnam Airlines operates 3-class Airbus A350s with 29 Business Class, 45 Premium Economy, and 231 Economy seats, for a total of 305.

On Board

I was warmly welcomed onboard by the crew and directed to my seat, 8A. The seats in the Business Class cabin are configured in a 1-2-1 layout with a total of 8 rows, with row 8 having just 1 seat, 8A. It is also my seat of choice tonight.

The first thing I noticed after taking my seat was that the there was an LED panel showing the no mobile phones, no smoking, seatbelt and no electronics sign. Informative and easy to read, I would say.

Amenity kits were then distributed, branded by the Swiss company Charriol. There was a wide assortment of amenities including socks, eye mask, comb, body lotion, shaving kit, lip balm and earplugs. Slippers were also given out separately.

I was also extremely glad when the crew came by to offer welcome drinks and watermelon juice was one of the options.

We soon took off just after midnight, starting what would be my longest nighttime experience so far as we will only see sunlight around an hour before landing.

Once the seatbelt signs went off, the crew came by to offer Business Class passengers iPads. I was puzzled as to why they were offered since this brand new aircraft came with AVOD in every seat. After fumbling around with the AVOD system, I realized that the system was buggy and certain shows would not show properly and hence the iPads were issued.

Due to it being a redeye flight, the crew sprung into action immediately after takeoff in preparation for meal service. A full meal will be offered right after takeoff and snacks are available throughout the entire flight. A slightly lighter, but still substantial meal will then be served before landing.

I chose the appetizer of Prawn with Spicy Mango for the appetizer. For the main, I went with Ribs with Jacket Potatoes. Both of them certainly did not disappoint!

I attempted to watch some shows but could not find anything of interest. Therefore, I decided to just enjoy my club soda and a chamomile tea to aid in sleeping.

Being pretty worn out from an entire day of traveling originating from Singapore, I fell almost instantly asleep in the comfortable fully flat position. I was in no way restricted in my movement and could even sleep sideways, my preferred sleeping position. There was even enough room for my wallet and phone.

Feeling slightly peckish, I ordered a midnight snack to go along. Of course, on Vietnam Airlines, what would be more appropriate than a serving of Phở?

The Phở gave me slight food coma and before I knew it, I drifted off into dreamland for 3 more hours. When I woke up, we were just north of Turkey above the Black Sea and about to enter the European continent at the Bulgaria-Romania border, somewhere between Varna and Constanţa. A very significant moment of my traveling journey as I finally reach the European continent.

90 minutes before landing, we were offered breakfast. I requested for Phở again, curious to see how it compares to the instant version. To my disappointment, I do suspect that they used the exact same thing for breakfast, just with added beef slices and other condiments. It was still tasty nonetheless. Breakfast also comes with yogurt and fresh fruits.

Vietnam Airlines Business Class Breakfast

We touched down in Frankfurt at 6.22am, 22 minutes behind schedule with a total flying time of 12 hours and 24 minutes.

In Summary

Vietnam Airlines offered a good bang for my buck on this flight and while there were minor hiccups here and there, I would certainly fly them again.

They routinely offer Business Class fares less than S$3000 ex-SIN with a transit in either Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi.

Remember to sign up for a Skyteam frequent flyer account (I have mine with FlyingBlue) and accumulate the miles you deserve!