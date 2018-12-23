Video: Flying Eastern Airways BAE41 From Anglesey to Cardiff

A typical car journey between Anglesey and Cardiff can take between 4 hours and 45 minutes all the way up to 5 hours depending on traffic, and with travel by rail taking even longer at over 5 hours, highlighting the need for direct nonstop flight service.

One of the few routes flown under a government-funded PSO (Public Service Obligation) is the short flight between Anglesey and Cardiff in Wales.

The civilian terminal was built on the Isle of Anglesey in 2007 at a cost of £1Milliom and made possible direct flights between the North and South of Wales.

The National Assembly for Wales then made available funding for a double daily route between the Welsh capital and Anglesey to better serve people wishing to commute to either end of Wales for work or pleasure.

This service operated by LinksAir before the carrier went into liquidation in April 2016.

The service was then flown by now-defunct virtual carrier CityWing before they ceased operations in March 2017.

Following the carrier’s demise, the route was then promptly taken over by Eastern Airways using BAE Jetstream41s.

Priced at £39.98 for a return fare the flight is ideally suited for those aviation enthusiasts who’d like to fly onboard one of the UK carrier’s turboprops.



A complimentary drink and snack are included in the price too.