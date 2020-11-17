LONDON – The United States and the United Kingdom today completed the signing of the Air Transport Agreement between both governments, including the jurisdiction of Northern Ireland.

US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps signed the Agreement. This historic US-UK Open Skies Agreement builds upon the special relationship that exists between our nations, said the US Transportation Secretary.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao signs the Air Transport Agreement. Photo: U.S. Department of Transportation

Agreement Details

The signing of the agreement from November 28, 2018, will facilitate a seamless transition in international air transportation markets for the traveling public, airlines, shippers, and other stakeholders.

The deal meets all the criteria of the US Open Skies policy and provides for additional traffic rights for US all-cargo operations to/from the United Kingdom.

The Agreement also includes the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, expanding and modernizing the air transport relationship with those regions. The Parties plan to begin applying the Agreement on January 1, 2021.

Featured image: UK Civil Aviation Authority. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Copyright: honglouwawa.

