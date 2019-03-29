Top Flight Destinations for Sports Fans this Summer

In 2018, we were treated to the World Cup, which went down surprisingly well across the vast nation of Russia. In 2019, there’s even more sporting action outside of the domestic league seasons, which is expected to drive sports fans to incredible destinations all around the world.

The summer is sometimes seen as a dull time for fans of almost all sports in Europe, primarily due to the lack of football, for the most part. But if there’s one thing that we know, it’s that very few fans stick to just one sport.

While some follow many sports day in and day out, others have their interests peaked through sports betting, where they’ll select from the thousands of competitions every day to see if their knowledge and predictions skills can pay off.

In the running to the summer of ’19, bettors have been sizing up the odds in the rugby, football, and boxing in preparation for some huge upcoming occasions.

With three massive sporting events happening in Madrid, Japan, and New York this summer, there’s no doubt that some fans will be following their betting hunch to the grand venues to see the result unfold live.

Football: Fly to Madrid Barajas International Airport

One of the premier sporting events each summer in Europe is the UEFA Champions League final. In 2019, fans will be looking to fly into Madrid Barajas International Airport for the 1 June meet at the Estadio Metropolitano. The international airport is roughly 15 minutes away from the stadium by taxi and just under an hour away via public transport.

The newly constructed home to Atletico Madrid boasts a capacity of 68,000 and may be filled with homes fans on the day of the final.

Atletico are among the favourites to win the Champions League this season, with only fellow Spaniards Barcelona and Manchester City ahead of them in the odds.

Boxing: Fly to Newark Liberty International Airport

Unfortunately, fans of both boxing and football will have to choose to attend the Champions League final or see the unified heavyweight champion’s world title defence .

On 1 June, boxing superstar Anthony Joshua will put his three world titles on the line in a bout with the upstart Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Miller, who has already created a ruckus by shoving Joshua at a press conference, is hardly deserving of a world title shot, and the home fans who decide to travel to New York will most likely see a knockout win for the British boxing sensation.

Many will automatically look to John F. Kennedy International Airport for flights, but local knowledge states that it’s easier to get to Madison Square Garden from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Rugby: Fly to Tokyo International Airport

This summer will see the Japan host the Rugby World Cup, with the opening game taking place at Tokyo Stadium on 20 September, with the final on 2 November at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Japan were incredibly exciting at the last World Cup, but this the tournament is expected to be won by New Zealand, England, or Ireland as it stands.

The city of Tokyo is a good central hub for those looking to see many games, with other host cites being between 90 and 180 minutes away via plane.

Both Haneda Airport and Narita International Airport cater to direct international flights to Tokyo, and the city will host England’s Pool C game against Argentina, Australia versus Wales in Pool D, two quarter-final games, and the third-place playoff.

Regardless of what sport you follow or what team you back, there are some truly magnificent cities, venues and events to fly to this summer.