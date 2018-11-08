Things All Travelers Should Do Before They Travel

Traveling – the physical act of getting on a plane, bus or train – might not be as relaxing as one would hope.

The destination is exciting, sure, but getting to the destination can get to be an exercise in frustration and boredom. It makes sense that anyone would want this journey to go as smoothly and with as little hiccups as possible, because who could possibly want such an uncomfortable situation to be any worse?

We’re guessing the answer is no one, but that doesn’t stop it from happening all the time.

Airports, passport control, security checks, you name it – there are any number of checkpoints at which something might go wrong and sent your journey into a downward spiral before you’ve even left the ground.

But with a little forward planning you can ensure that the trip of dreams remains just as dreamy. Check out our tips below.

Get Travel Insurance

It’ll never happen to you, right? Maybe, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be prepared on the off chance that it does.

After all, between losing your bags, coming down with some sort of foreign virus, or scratching that rental car which you never took out excess insurance on, there’s a ton of stuff that can wrong and cost you thousands.

It’s pretty important that you get some travel insurance before you leave. It doesn’t have to cost the world either; many credit cards offer travel insurance if you simply pay for your flights using their service.

If not, there are many insurance companies out there which will offer you affordable coverage without too much hassle.

Make Copies Of All Documentation

This one is seriously important, and includes passports, drivers’ licences, plane tickets and visas.

If you lose any of your official documents while you’re on the road, then these copies will be your saving graces and make it way easier when getting replacements.

It might also get you some money in certain situations. For example, if you’re traveling in Europe and experience a flight delay, you’re entitled to compensation within the EU.

However, you’re going to need supporting documents to back up your claim, which is why it’s always prudent to have copies on hand.

Dress Comfortably

Flights are long, cramped and can get pretty chilly if you’re not prepared. That’s why it’s always advised that you dress comfortably before getting on a plane (or a train for that matter).

Leave the designer clothes at home and shake yourself free of that catwalk-mindset, dressing for travel is all about comfort and utilitarianism.

Layer up so that you can apply or strip off layers depending on the temperature of your environment, and wear loose, breathable clothing such as a tracksuit or sports wear.

Get Vaccinated

This one depends where you’re going to be traveling, but it’s advised that you do your research beforehand and find out if there are any potential widespread nasty viruses or diseases at your destination.

Once you’ve ascertained what the threats are, visit your nearest Center for Tropical Diseases and getting the necessary shots and vaccinations.

If you’re not sure if the place you’re traveling to is safe from certain pathogens or not, just head down to the CTD and they’ll give you a comprehensive list of everything you should be inoculated against.