Traveler: The World’s Most Photogenic Airport

MIAMI – Despite the continuous relaxation of lockdown measures by countries across the globe, it is still going to take a while before the world’s many airports see the same level of activity they used to.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) financial outlook for 2020, the global air transport industry is expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 for a net profit margin of -20.1%.

Thankfully, over the years, many travelers have visited the world’s airports and immortalized them in beautiful photographs. What’s more, drones and drone cameras now provide more opportunities to capture dynamic cinematography, letting us see these airports from a whole host of alternative angles never before available.

So with that in mind, here are some of the most photogenic airports in the world, through the lenses of photographers:

Singapore Changi Airport

Repeatedly hailed by Skytrax as the World’s Best Airport since 2013, Singapore Changi Airport could easily pass as a tourist attraction. Aside from having an unbelievable glass dome for an exterior, Changi also boasts tons of attraction that will surely delight tourists and photographers alike.

There’s an enchanting waterfall that plunges 130 feet through a lush forest and a five-story garden filled with a lush collection of palms, fig trees, orchids, and anthurium. The extraordinary airport is also peppered with over 280 retail stores, as well as exhibits and galleries that reflect the Peranakan culture.

Marrakesh Menara Airport. Photo: Arnaud 25 Under CC BY-SA 4.0 License – No changes were made to the image.

Marrakesh Menara Airport



Located in the capital of Morocco is the majestic Marrakesh Menara Airport, widely known for its distinctive architectural features that creatively combine traditional and modern styles. Thanks to its structural design, which can be likened to a honeycomb made out of rhombuses, every hour of the day gives the space a unique feel perfect for photographs.

The newest terminal, which opened four years ago, stands out in its beautiful golden color and perfectly showcases the country’s love for breathtaking geometric patterns. In addition to being captivating, the newest terminal is also designed with sustainability in mind, with a rainwater harvesting facility and state-of-the-art internal temperature regulators.

Vorfeld Terminal 1. Photo: CC BY 3.0 License – No changes were made to the image.

Munich Airport

In most cases, vacations begin once tourists finally land in their destination. However, that is not the case in Germany. With an airport that has its own brewery, an annual surfing event, giant slide, and mini-golf course, passengers going on a much-needed trip can get the fun started even before boarding a plane.

In contrast to the historical city in which it is situated, Munich Airport gives of a modern, airy, light and spacious feel. The solid straight lines that its structure creates mixes with the great lighting inside the space, making any photo of the airport look stunning and beautiful.

Photo: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport



The newest terminal at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport is the perfect example of how the right mix of certain natural elements can dramatically elevate the look of a curated space.

The impressively large and ornate terminal has floors made out of Mistral Marble and a ceiling that looks like waves of bamboo outlined by bright yellow beams. With the goal to provide passengers with a stress-free start to their journey, the design focused on the careful use of illumination.

Instead of walls, the airport used glass panes and numerous skylights to accommodate as much natural light as possible into the structure.

These aforementioned airports are only some of the most photogenic airports in the world that boast impeccable facilities and provide world-class services.

As more countries begin to reopen for travel, slowly but surely, the aviation industry will be able to bounce back and airports will return to being busy hubs for travelers. To stay updated, check out some of our other articles and reviews for more information on the global aviation industry.

Featured image: Domed Waterfall. Photo: Singapore Changi Airport