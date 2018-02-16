FlybackFriday — Qantas: Sydney to Melbourne Airbus A330-200 Business Class

Trip Report and photos from Singalaidean Travels .

Flying Qantas domestically is awesome. Most of the time, you get an invitation to bid for an upgrade for your flight. I have done that twice and both times, I got the upgrade with the minimum bid of 3000 Qantas points + AUD100. This time, it was worth it seeing that my flight will be operated by the Airbus A330-200 with the modern looking Business Suites used for Australian coast to coast and international flights. From time to time, the Airbus widebody is deployed on selected flights between Sydney and Melbourne, the busiest domestic route in Australia.

Boarding was soon called and I was warmly welcomed onboard by the crew who directed me to my seat at 1K. I did not really have a choice of seat as the cabin was 100% full but was grateful that I managed to snag a window seat as the other empty seats were all in the middle section.

Boarding was soon called and I was warmly welcomed onboard by the crew who directed me to my seat at 1K. I did not really have a choice of seat as the cabin was 100% full but was grateful that I managed to snag a window seat as the other empty seats were all in the middle section. The seat has a very elegant feel to it, provided by the comfortable combination of brown and black. It even comes with a recline mode that you can use even for takeoff and landing, although I was told to put my seatback upright for landing.







Catering for this flight was a simple, yet sufficient affair. We were served welcome drinks before takeoff (I had cranberry juice) and hot breakfast after takeoff.

Breakfast today consisted of an omelet, 2 sausages, baked beans, potatoes and yogurt which were all very delicious.

Qantas has once again managed to impress me and I would definitely look forward to flying the Business Suites on a longer flight. They certainly look and feel better than any other Business Class products flying on Qantas’ planes right now.