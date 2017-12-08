Airways Magazine

#FlybackFriday — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta

#FlybackFriday — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta

Singalaidean Travels

#FlybackFriday — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta
December 08
2017
Trip Report from Singalaidean Travels.

KLM has been flying the KUL-CGK for years. The relationship between Netherlands and Indonesia dates back several centuries. In fact, the national airline of Indonesia, Garuda Indonesia Airways was founded as KLM Interinsulair Bedrijif, a subsidiary of KLM, back in 1947 before being changed to its current name in 1949.

Airline: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Flight Number: KL 809
Aircraft Type: Boeing 777-300ER
Registration: PH-BVR
Origin: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL/WMKK)
Destination: Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK/WIII)
Flight Time: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Class: Business
Seat: 4A

The Flight

KLM Boeing 777-300ER Business Class seatbacks.

Boarding was pretty quick as families with young children and SkyPriority passengers were invited to board the aircraft first. When reaching my seat, I noticed that someone was already in it. I immediately let the crew know and it turned out that they were in the wrong seat.

Being told that this flight will be 100% full at check-in, I was not surprised at all to have a seatmate which turned out to be a very nice Dutch lady (no, not that dairy company) working in Jakarta. We had a small chat and she told me that her husband and children are all in Economy as she gets the privilege this time around.

KLM World Business Class welcome drink.

The crew came by shortly to offer welcome drinks. I chose a Brut Réserve champagne from France. Other choices included apple and orange juice.

KLM World Business Class amenity kit.

What surprised me after that was that the crew came by and gave each of us an amenity kit. I suppose they keep the service consistent between the long and short haul sector so you get an amenity kit even if just flying the fifth freedom like myself. As an amenity kit collector, this could not have been a better piece of news.

KLM World Business Class new seat.

KLM World Business Class seat controls.

My flight features the new World Business Class seats which are still in the process of being retrofitted on older planes. They are fully flat but slant at an angle. Window seat passengers still do not get aisle access, unfortunately. There is also a privacy screen separating the pair of seats should you happen to be flying with a stranger. The seat controls can also be found under the privacy screen.

KLM World Business Class cabin.

We soon pushed back and began taxiing towards runway 32R.

I activated the airshow feature at my earliest opportunity and I was not disappointed at all. Not only does it allow you to zoom anywhere in the world using the usual smartphone gestures, it also features a pilot’s view where you get to see information displayed on the Primary Flight Display.

KLM World Business Class meal (intra-Asia). Basquaise Beef Stew with Duchesse Potatoes.

KLM World Business Class tea service.

The crew sprung into action immediately to prepare for the meal service on this extremely short flight. The menu features Farah Quinn’s creations, a Sumatra native and is served exclusively on flights between Singapore and Denpasar and Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. There were two options for the main and I went with the beef option. The appetizer was Tahu Goreng, a popular dish in the three countries aforementioned. The dessert featured a Coconut Panna Cotta.

KLM Flying Dutchman cocktail.

With almost two-thirds of the sub-100 minutes flight gone, I decided to settle down with a Flying Dutchman while enjoying the view out of the window. The cocktail consists of a delicious blend of Damrak gin, Bols blackberry liqueur, fresh lemon juice and sugar syrup.

As per usual, the crew came by with a tray of Delft Blue Houses which I was very glad to take and keep.

KLM Delft Blue Houses 28 and 37.

In Summary

KLM proved themselves to be a world class airline by offering the best service possible even on a short regional flight. While I have not tried them long haul, I would not hesitate to do so if the price is right.

