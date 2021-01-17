MIAMI – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced rapid progress with the development of the Travel Pass, a digital health credentialing solution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alan Murray Hayden, the head of the airport, passenger, and security products for the IATA, said that “most of the world’s biggest airlines will be using it from March.”

Airbus A350 of Frenchbee Photo: Luca Flores – @luca_at_lax

Efficiency in a Turbulent Time

While developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Travel Pass product is built upon existing solutions including Timatic, a travel document verification service.

The rapid development is also thanks to a preexisting partnership with Evernym, a developer of digital identity solutions, for the development of a contactless identity service for the IATA.

By keeping track of verified certifications for COVID-19 tests via a mobile app, the Travel Pass will help travelers travel efficiently and safely amid a very turbulent time.

Featured image: Delta Airbus A330 at GRB Photo: © Tyler Neveau – @packerland.aviation

