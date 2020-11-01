MIAMI – If you love to travel, there’s nothing better than hopping on a plane and getting off it a few hours later in a completely different country. There are new sights to see, new cultures to experience and new local delicacies to try. Unfortunately, most of us can’t spend our lives boarding planes and jetting off to different climates.

Whether it’s money, time, or one of life’s other many commitments, there are always lots of things preventing us from going on more vacations. If you’re missing the experience of being a tourist and don’t know when your next flight away will be, here are some ways you can make it feel like you’re traveling when you have to stay at home.

Photo by Roméo on Pexels.com

Visit a Tourist Attraction from Home

Many of us go abroad to visit famous landmarks and ancient buildings that we’ve heard so much about. To be able to see the places we’ve watched on documentaries and seen in textbooks so clearly and in so much detail is a wonderful experience. Luckily, there are virtual tours of many of the world’s biggest landmarks. If you can’t get there in person, a virtual online tour is the next best thing.

You can control the camera and take a 360 view of some of the world’s most iconic buildings. Some even let you have an insight into places that tourists are never allowed in. For example, you can now visit the inside of the Queen’s home at Buckingham Palace in London. Most tourists only manage to get a selfie from outside the gates, but on this tour, you can see all the fine details and furnishings inside the building.

Photo by Antonio Janeski on Pexels.com

Bring the Tourist Attractions to You

While many people go abroad to visit new landmarks, many of us simply want to get away to relax and recuperate from our stressful working lives. Many people would rather visit a modern building designed to entertain tourists, with food and drink readily available almost everywhere and no long paths to travel.

One of the most-visited buildings like the one described is the casino halls. Whether you’re in Las Vegas or Monaco, or even a city that isn’t famous for the sport, many people enjoy nothing more than playing a casino game on their holiday.

Luckily, some of the world’s casinos are now playable online. For example, the Danish Maria Casino bingo website is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people to enjoy online. They offer the same big cash prices as a traditional hall, so it’s the next best thing to being there.

Photo by Adrienn on Pexels.com

Bring the Taste of Overseas to Your Kitchen

Even though many people say they go abroad to see and experience new cultures, the part many people enjoy is tasting the food each country has to offer. Whether it’s going to Italy to try traditional pasta dishes or some of the many unique delicacies across Asia, every bite while abroad is an education for the taste buds.

If you’re missing the food, why not try and find a traditional recipe online and recreate it in your own home. You won’t be as experienced as a restaurant chef, but you could be pleasantly surprised by what you come up with.

Featured image: Photo by Lee Hnetinka on Pexels.com

