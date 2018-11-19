4 Tips For A Hassle-Free Travel Experience﻿

Planning a trip abroad should be as stress-free as possible, but this is rarely the case. Traveling can bring about plenty of hiccups along the way, such as flight delays and lost luggage, and this is before you’ve even got to your destination!

If you are planning a trip away, read on for some suggestions to make your next travel experience as hassle-free as possible.

Carefully consider your accommodation



There are some things that are essential to sort long before you travel. This includes your accommodation. If you are on a business trip, this tends to be a more lax situation as your company might organize it and pay for expenses, for example.

However, if you are planning an ultimate family getaway, sorting your accommodation beforehand can ensure you not only get the best deal but can rest assured knowing your home-away-from-home is sorted.

Your accommodation will vary depending on where you decide to go, and when you decide to go, too. Spain provides a host of options in terms of accommodation, including luxury villas in Mallorca where the whole family can relax in style.

If you are heading for the snowy mountains for a ski holiday, however, then it is worth finding the perfect cozy cabin retreat. Whatever accommodation you are opting for, do your research and book ahead.

Don’t forget the essentials

There is nothing worse than finding out you’ve forgotten some of your essential items while on your travels.

Nowadays, of course, you will most likely be able to buy these wherever you’re traveling to, but this is often just an unnecessary extra cost and will cause extra hassle for you.

Prevent this from happening by writing a list that you can refer back to every time you travel. This should include essentials such as:

Toiletries

Any necessary medication

Important travel documents

Chargers for electronic items

Travel adaptors

Appropriate clothing

Any currency you may need

Give yourself extra time

For any travel excursion, try and give yourself as much time as possible, which means leaving plenty of time to get to an airport if you are catching a flight. You should also try to avoid leaving packing until the night before.

By packing with plenty of time to spare, you can stock up on any supplies you find yourself short of.

Book extra time off work before and after your holiday if you are going on a long-haul vacation, so you have time to plan and readjust to life back home before you’re back to the 9 to 5.

Thinking ahead like this will prevent you from burning out and finding your holiday stressful; after all, this is the last thing it should be!



Tips for traveling with children

Traveling with children is often a separate matter when it comes to a stressful vacation. Keeping young children entertained can feel like a constant uphill battle at the best of times, let alone when they are confined to a car seat or are subjected to a long-haul flight.

However, keep these top tips for keeping your children entertained in mind:

Download their favorite film or TV show: Although you should strive for only a few hours of screen time, one sure-fire way to keep your children entertained while traveling is by leaving them be with their favorite on-screen characters. Doing so can give you both a break and may help them get to sleep, an added bonus!

Although you should strive for only a few hours of screen time, one sure-fire way to keep your children entertained while traveling is by leaving them be with their favorite on-screen characters. Doing so can give you both a break and may help them get to sleep, an added bonus! Pack their favorite toys and games: Children can usually keep themselves entertained once armed with their favorite toy, game or gadget. You may be limited in terms of choice (Lego in the car is a bad idea), but bear in mind a few games that are light-weight, fun, and easy to play with so that your child has something to keep them occupied.

Children can usually keep themselves entertained once armed with their favorite toy, game or gadget. You may be limited in terms of choice (Lego in the car is a bad idea), but bear in mind a few games that are light-weight, fun, and easy to play with so that your child has something to keep them occupied. Don’t forget the snacks: A hungry child can be worse than a bored child! Make sure you aren’t caught out by packing enough snacks to keep them going throughout the long journey. You could include some treats for good behavior, but avoid any that are high in sugar.