MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Captain Chelsey Sullenberger and First Officer Jeffery Skiles saved all 155 people on board US Airways Flight 1549 in 2009 after the successful crash landing on the Hudson River in what became known as the miracle on the Hudson.

The Airbus A320, on a flight from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Charlotte, North Carolina, struck a flock of birds shortly after take-off, losing all engine power. Unable to reach any airport for an emergency landing, the Pilots glided the plane to a ditching in the Hudson River off Midtown Manhattan.

