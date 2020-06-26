Today in Aviation: The Boeing 777-300

MIAMI – Today in Aviation marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Boeing 777-300 aircraft. On June 26, 1995, the company announced the type at the Paris Air Show five years after the program started.

The triple seven 300 series had to wait two more years to ply the skies, but it proved to be larger in range and passenger capacity than its predecessor, the Boeing 777-200 series, with its almost 1000 nautical miles more and 50 more seats.

The Boeing 777 program in the 90s

Having been in the manufacturing market since the 1970s, the Boeing company realized nearly two decades later that the airline planning requirements had changed to become more specific.

By 1986, the manifacturer proposed the Boeing 767-X aircraft with longer fuselage and larger wings.

However, the market demanded wider fuselage alongside flexible interior configurations, with variations in range capability and lower operating cost.

Consequently, Boeing decided to develop a new aircraft design with a twin-engine configuration, taking advantage of its prior success and reduced cost benefits.

At the beginning of the 90s, the Boeing 777 program was launched. During three decades until now, series 200, 300, 777F and 777X and their variations have flown all over the world and continue in production.

Thai Airways Economy Class on Boeing 777-300.

Photo: David McKelvey.

Launching of Boeing 777-300

After five years of the 777 program and with series 200 in the market, Boeing’s board of directors authorized the production of the 777-300.

Even when the company announced the launching of the aircraft on June 26, 1995, the assembly of the model did not start until April 1997.

In september, the -300 was ready, making its first flight the month after. By the following year, Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) received the first delivery of the type.

Photo: Masakatsu Ukon

Boeing 777-300 specifications

The Boeing 777-300 aircraft features 368 seats and a range of 5,700 nautical miles (10,500 km). In dimensions, it has a length of 73.9m, 18,5m in height, and a 60,9m wingspan.

Boeing 777-300 Improvements

At the moment that the model was introduced in the market, it was powered by two General Electric GE90, Pratt & Whitney PW4000 or Rolls-Royce Trent 800 engines.

By the 2000s, a variation of the twinjet was developed. The Bowing 777-300ER first delivery took place in 2004 with Air France (AF).

Besides the increased range of new model of almost 2,000 nautical miles and a larger wingspan, both the -300 and the -300ER are similar. Further, seat capacity for both models could be expanded depending on their configuration.