MIAMI – Today in Aviation, TAP Portugal (TP) rebranded as TAP Air Portugal in 2017. The change was brought about following expansion into the North American market. It was felt that many customers may not associate TAP Portugal as an airline.

TAP began promoting Lisbon (LIS) as a gateway to Europe for North American travelers in 2016. Flights to New York, Boston and Miami were reintroduced from Lisbon and Porto (OPO).

Transportes Aéreos Portugueses operated the Boeing 727-100 from 1967 until 1989. CS-TBV is pictured at London Heathrow. (Photo: Tim Rees (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)

History

The airline was founded on March 14, 1945 as Transportes Aéreos Portugueses. Following the arrival of two Douglas DC-3s, operations commenced on March 19, 1946, with a flight from LIS to Madrid (MAD).

In 1975, TP was brought under state ownership and in 1979 a modernization program commenced. The company was rebranded as TAP Air Portugal with a new livery and logo.

This livery and logo was introduced in 1979 as part of the airlines modernization program. The Airbus A310 was introduced in 1988 to replace its aging Boeing 707 fleet. (Photo: Pedro Aragão, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons)

A Further Rebranding

A further rebranding was undertaken for the company’s 60th anniversary in 2005. ‘Air’ was dropped from the title, with the airline becoming simply TAP Portugal. In March it also became part of the Star Alliance.

In June 2015, 61% of the companies shares were sold by the Portuguese government to the Atlantic Gateway consortium, led by JetBlue founder David Neeleman. This was subsequently reduced to 45% when the new left-wing government decided to retake majority control.

Today, TP is riding out the COVID-19 crisis with a €1.2bn bailout and is working on a restructuring plan to ensure its future.