MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Spanish charter carrier Oasis International Airlines (OB) ceased operations in 1996 due to saturation of the market.

Oasis was established in 1986 as Andalusair, an air broker based in Malaga (AGP). The company was taken over by the Oasis Hotel Group in 1987 and renamed Oasis International.

Flights commenced on May 26, 1987 between AGP and Dublin (DUB). It soon opened further bases in Palma (PMI) and the Canary Islands and expanded its network across norther Europe.

Oasis would operate 17 McDonnell Douglas MD-80s. (Photo: Pedro Aragão, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons)

Expansion

Further MD-80s were added during the early 1990s. In August 1992 the Oasis group purchased Aerocancun. The airline operated charter flights from Mexico to numerous cities across the USA. This led to the Airbus A310-300 being introduced in to the OB fleet.

By 1992 the airline was carrying over 1.5 million passengers per year and had a turnover of more than €65 million. However, storm clouds were gathering for the carrier.

In 1995 Oasis was hit by a pilots strike which led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. The charter market was also becoming saturated as various rivals began to emerge. This led to the airline moving in to the scheduled market. But losses continued to mount.

Numerous aircraft were returned to their lessors which led to the fleet consisting of a single A310. This was later detained at New York JFK after the airline declared bankruptcy and ceased operations.