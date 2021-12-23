Today in Aviation, Russia’s first wide-bodied airliner, the Ilyushin Il-86 took to the skies for the first time in 1976. The prototype flew from the manufacturers Central Aerodrome of Moscow under the command of Captain S.G. Bliznyuk.

Work began on the airliner in late 1969. Initially, the manufacturer looked at developing the existing Il-62, designated the -250. Proposals saw a “double-decker” variant or “two fuselages side-by-side.”

Ilyushin put a clean-sheet design forward in 1970. The four-engined, nine-abreast seating configuration would carry between 320-350 passengers on medium to long-haul flights.

The Il-86 is powered by four Kuznetsov NKL-86 engines. (Photo: JetPix (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)

“Luggage at Hand System”

One of the unique features of the Il-86 was the “luggage at hand system.” This saw passengers bring their luggage out to the aircraft. They would then board through the cargo hold, drop off their bags, and go upstairs and into the cabin. This allowed the airliner to operate in remote areas of the Soviet Union without the need for airports to update their infrastructure. However, this feature was relatively under-utilised.

The Il-86 entered commercial service with Aeroflot (SU) from Moscow to Tashkent on December 26, 1980. It was initially used on domestic routes within Russia. Later the airliner was used on high-density charter flights across Europe and medium/long-range routes, including Moscow to Havana vis Shannon and Gander. Its predecessor the Il-96 made its maiden flight in 1988.

Aeroflot was the main operator of the Il-86. However, following the break up of the Soviet-Union it would serve with many of the new national carriers that emerged. (Photo: AlainDurand (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2 ), via Wikimedia Commons)

Production ended in 1991 after 106 examples had been built. The type was retired by SU in 2011 after stringent noise regulations limited the destinations it could serve.