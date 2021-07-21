MIAMI – Today in Aviation, French all-business airline La Compagnie (B0) made its maiden flight to New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in 2014.

Founded by Frantz Yvelin in 2013, the company was originally known as DreamJet. Its aim was to offer a full business class service using a low-cost structure.

The airline started life with a fleet of two, 74-seat Boeing 757-200s. Operations began from Paris CDG before switching to Orly in 2014.

La Compagnie Boeing 757-200 pictured at Paris CDG. F-HTAG was originally delivered to Iberia in May 2000. Photo: Olivier CABARET, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

New Routes

On April 27, 2015 the airline launched its second route from London Luton to EWR. However, the route failed to meet expectations and citing Brexit as the main reason, it was suspended on September 26, 2016.

A five-weekly seasonal route between Nice and New York (EWR) was launched on May 5, 2019.

That same month the carrier also received the first of two brand new Airbus A321neos, with the second arriving in September. Both aircraft are equipped with 76 seats. The final Boeing 757 flight occurred on October 28, 2019.

La Compagnie ordered two Airbus A321neos in September 2017. The first to arrive F-HBUZ is pictured on approach to New York EWR. Photo: By Adam Moreira (AEMoreira042281) – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=79999681

A Return to the Skies

Following a hiatus after suspending services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline returned to the skies on June 21, 2021. This came with the announcement of two brand new routes to its network.

On July 21, 2021 a further thrice-weekly seasonal route was added between ORY and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport (TLV). Meanwhile a four flight per week service from Milan Malpensa (MXP) to EWR will commence on November 29, 2021.