MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Hola Airlines (H5) ceased operations in 2010. The Spanish airline was based in Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca, Spain.

Hola Airlines was headquartered in Palma de Mallorca and operated European charter and ACMI services from its base at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI), an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla.

The carrier also operated out of its other hub, Madrid Barajas International Airport (MAD). Hola was the second airline in Spain to cease operations in 2010. The first one was Quantum Air (QO).

Hola Airlines Boeing 737-300. Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Hola-Airlines/Boeing-737-33A/0278438/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15214640

A Seven- year Run

Established in 2002, H5 began operations on May 15, 2002, with charter services between the islands and Germany/Austria. The airline was set up by Mario Hidalgo, who previously controlled Air Europa Express (X5). In addition, with a 51% stake, Hola was majority-owned by Gadair European Airlines (GP).

As of February 2009, it had 35 employees. After an unresolved financial conflict with GP, H5 ceased its operations on February 15, 2010.

Hola’s fleet never numbered more than three aircraft. As such, it operated the following aircraft types during its existence: H5 added an ex-Air Plus Comet (A7) Boeing 737-300, operating the type from 2002 to 2008; it also wet-leased a Boeing 757-200 to Cubana (CU) from 2003 to 2007 and operated a Boeing 737-400 from 2006 to 2010.

Featured image: EC-IOR Hola Airlines. Photo: Pieter van Marion from the Netherlands, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Article source: planespotters.net, worldiarlinenews.com, ch-aviation.com.

