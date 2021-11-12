MIAMI – Today in Aviation, a new low-cost commuter airline Shuttle America (S5) made its maiden flight in 1998, established by CEO David Hackett. His aim was to offer high-frequency, direct flights between underserved cities on the eastern seaboard.

Operations began with a fleet of three De Havilland Dash 8-300s, painted in a smart patriotic colour-scheme with 50 leather seats. Its first route was from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF).

In 2001 the company was purchased by Chautauqua Airlines (RP) owner Wexford Holdings LLC. A codeshare agreement was then signed with US Airways (US) and operations under the ‘US Airways Express’ branding commenced.

The Dash 8-300 initially formed the backbone of the airlines fleet before being phased out in favour of the -100 and Saab 340. (Photo: Tpowaleny, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rebranding

Subsequently the ‘Shuttle America’ name was phased out in favour of full codeshare agreement with US and later United Airways (UA). This coincided with the retirement of the Dash-8 fleet in favour of the smaller Saab 340.

In 2005, the carrier was purchased by Republic Holdings. The new owners set about a fleet renewal programme with the introduction of its first jet aircraft, the Embraer 170. A new codeshare was also added with Delta Airlines (DL) under their ‘Delta Connection’ brand.

In an attempt to cut costs, S5 and RP were merged in 2014. However, losses continued and it was announced in February 2016 that the airline would be merged into Republic Airways (YX). S5 operated its final flight on January 30, 2017.

Embraer E170 N604RW joined the S5 fleet from RP in September 2005. It is pictured in here in full United Express colours in 2007. (Photo: Brian from Toronto, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)