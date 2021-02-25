MIAMI – Today in Aviation, the McDonnell Douglas DC-9 took to the skies for the first time in 1965, gaining its type certificate nine months later.

During the 1950s, there was a growing demand for an economical aircraft for frequent short-range flights to small airports with short runways. In order to meet this demand, the Douglas Aircraft Company started to work on an economical design to compliment their DC-8.

Initially, the company designed a four-engine aircraft to be primarily used on medium-range flights. Unfortunately for Douglas, the design did not generate strong interest.

In 1960, Douglas signed a two-year contract with Sud Aviation to help support, produce, and market a licensed version of the Caravelle. However, Douglas’ contract was contingent on the Caravelle becoming popular with the airlines. Unfortunately for Douglas, there was not a large enough demand, and Douglas returned to the design board when their contract expired in 1962.

Delta Air Lines DC-9. Photo: Airways Airchives

Later that year, Douglas came up with a different design. The aircraft would have five seats across, a two-person flight crew, a T-tail, relatively small wings, and other unique characteristics. The location of the Pratt & Whitney IT8D turbofan engines, mounted at the rear of the aircraft, was one of the more unique characteristics about the design.

Positioning the engines at the rear allowed the flaps longer which lowered takeoff and approach speeds. Plus, the engines reduced foreign object damage when debris was ingested, and turnarounds became much more efficient.

A DC-9 Brochure. Image: Airways Airchive

Production Approval and First Flight

The DC-9 also helped overcome existing problems in regards to flight. The BAC One-Eleven prototype in 1963 revealed major problems of deep stalling. To overcome this issue, Douglas made several design changes. They also introduced vortilons which are small surfaces beneath the wing’s leading edge that are used to control airflow and increase low speed lift. All-in-all, the design was shaping to become a winner for Douglas.

After a year of designing, the aircraft was dubbed the DC-9, and Douglas gave approval to begin production of the first DC-9 on April 8, 1963.

The DC-9 took to the skies for the first time on February 25, 1965, and by July, Douglas had a fleet of five test aircraft. The very first DC-9 was delivered to Delta Air Lines (DL) and ferried to Atlanta on October 7, 1965. After FAA mandated certification, the DC-9 received its airworthiness certificate on November 23, 1965.

The World’s first DC-9 service took place on November 29, 1965, three months ahead of schedule. The DC-9-14 registered N3305L (Delta Ship 205) served flight 791 from Atlanta to Kansas City via Memphis. The daily scheduled service began a week later on December 8.

Eventually, DL became one of the main DC-9 operators in the world, operating all classic DC-9 variants but one type (the DC-9-20 version was specifically built for SAS, which was its sole customer).

Photo: Delta Air Lines Heritage Museum

DC-9 Variants

A stretched variant, the DC-9-30, was also being developed. The new series boasted a longer fuselage and extended wingtips. The second variant flew its first flight on August 1, 1966, and entered passenger service with Eastern Air Lines in 1967.

Since the initial design, the -20, -30, -40, and -50 DC-9 Series were introduced. Also, several freighter and military series were introduced.

The DC-9-50 variant was the last member of the DC-9 family to be introduced. It entered revenue service in August 1975 with Eastern Airlines. Five years later, the DC-9-80 Series started being developed, but the program was later referred to as the MD-80 series.

Image: Airways Airchive

DC-9 Deliveries

From 1965 to 1982, Douglas delivered a total of 972 DC-9s in 11 different variations to dozens of airlines and government organizations around the world. As of August 2013, there were 90 DC-9 aircraft in commercial service.

Devised for frequent and short flights, and to serve small airports with short runways and basic airport infrastructure, the DC-9 became one of Douglas’ best-selling aircraft ever, with a long story of models derived. From the short DC-9-10 to the stretched DC-9-50, the classic DC-9 family served around the world, becoming popular among travelers and cherished by the flight crews.

USA Jet Airlines (a charter company in the United States), Everts Air Cargo, Aeronaves, TSM, Aserca Airlines, LASER Airlines, Fly Sax, African Express Airways, and a few other small operators still flew the DC-9 in the previous decade.

Photo: Airways Airchives

The Last Run

Ironically, DL was the first and last airline in the United States to fly scheduled DC-9 commercial flights. In 1993, DL retired their last DC-9-30. However, the DC-9 returned to DL’s fleet when they merged with Northwest in 2008.

Delta never itself originally operated the DC-9-50 Series. They only operated the DC-9-10 and DC-9-30 series. DL only operated the DC-9-50 following the 2008 merger with Northwest. Many of the DC-9s that Delta operated until 2014 once flew for, North Central, Southern, Hughes AirWest, Republic, and Northwest.

Photo: MIsael Ocasio hernandez/Airways

Last US Flight of the DC-9

Delta Air Lines flew the last scheduled US commercial McDonnell Douglas DC-9 flight on Monday, January 6, 2014. Appropriately tagged as Delta flight 2014, the final flight departed Minneapolis/St. Paul for Atlanta just before sunset, marking the end to a 48-year career of flying scheduled commercial flights in the United States.

For many aviation enthusiasts, it was sad to say farewell to the DC-9. The aircraft played a significant role in not only aviation but making the world a smaller place.

The classic cockpit layout of a Douglas DC-9-50 (YV139T · MSN 49765 · LN 806). While Delta Air Lines (DL) was the world’s largest DC-9 operator, Venezuela’s Aeropostal (VH) operated nearly all types built, including the DC-9-20. (Credits: Roberto Leiro)

Bullet Proof

Captain Rand Pack, Ret. flew the DC-9 for Northwest Airlines for nine years, and he logged approximately 8,000 hours. At the time of the type’s last US flight, Pack referred to the DC-9 as “bullet proof.”

Since the aircraft would fly five to six flights a day, mechanics and pilots were able to get to know the aircraft really well. He also mentioned that it was a “fabulous training ground as it made a lot of take-off and landings.”

Featured image: N9DC (MSN 45695 · LN 1) was the first DC-9 ever built. After a colorful career serving half a dozen airlines, the jetliner was scrapped sometime in the late 1990s. (Credits: DAC)

