MIAMI – Today in Aviation, a new aircraft type from Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer made its maiden flight in 2004, the Embraer E190.

The E190 was not a new aircraft for the company but an evolution of a well-known aircraft family that started its life in 1997 under the denomination of ERJ170 and ERJ190, formally presented at the 1999 Paris Air show.

The two type’s models were later renamed Embraer 170 and 190 and evolved as Embraer 175 and 195.

Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 N646QX – Photo : Nick Sheerer/Airways

Launch Customer

The launch customer for the E190 was JetBlue (B6), which ordered 100 aircraft and took 100 options, an opinion not shared by other portals such as Wikipedia, which cites Swiss airline Crossair as the launch customer with an order of 30 aircraft.

Flight Radar24 indicates that 596 E190 are or have been in service with numerous major or smaller airlines including Qantas (QF), Breeze (MXY), Myanmar Airways (8M), Guizhou Airlines ( G4), and WDL Aviation (WL). On December 31, 2020, according to Wikipedia Embraer had produced a total of 1596 aircraft of the E family.

Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190 XA-BAC – Photo : Luke Ayers/Airways

About the Embraer E190

The E190 is a narrow body, single-aisle aircraft with a wingspan of 28.72 mt, a length of 36.24mt, a height o 10.57mt. It is powered by two general electric CF34-10E turbofan engines delivering a trust of 18500lbs.

The aircraft’s operational weights are: maximum takeoff 51800kg (114199lbs), empty weight 13063kg (28800lbs), maximum fuel 12971kg (28596lbs). The maximum speed tops at Mach .82 ( 871km/h or 541 mph) at 41000ft (12000mt), the maximum range stands at 2450nmi (4537km). It requires a 2100mt (6890ft) run to takeoff and 1244mt (4081ft) to land.

The E190 can seat 100 to 114 passengers in a single class configuration or 96 in a dual-class setup that is 8 in first/business or premium and 88 in economy class.

Wideroe Embraer E190-E2 LN-WEA – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

About the Company

Embraer history starts in 1968 when Ozires Silva took participated and coordinated the development of an aircraft project poised to rescue regional aviation in Brazil. The project resulted in the development of the Bandeirante and its success was such that a new factory was required to sustain production.

Embraer was formalized on August 19, 1969, in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, as a mixed capitals company with investments from the state. Activities began in 1970 when the Bandeirante changed its name to become the EMB110 and Embraer diversified its production in agricultural and executive aviation besides commercial aircraft.

The next commercial type was the Brasilia, at the time considered the most utilized regional aircraft flown by 26 airlines across 14 countries. Embraer was finally privatized in 1994 in the midst of financial difficulties but the situation did not stop the development of new aircraft such as ERJ145, a 37 to 50 passengers narrow-body jet. This was the start of a large family’s types, namely ERJ135, 140, 145, and 145XR.

In the year 2000, the type evolved in the E-jet family with a capacity of between 70 and 130 passengers. Its latest development, the E2, is described by Embraer as “the quietest and most efficient narrow-body jet in the world.” A recent attempt to merge with Boeing was not finalized. In 2020 Embraer delivered a total of 130 jets.

The Embraer E190 evolved into type E190-E2, whose anniversary is yet to come.

Featured image: Air Dolomiti I-ADJL Embraer E-190-200LR. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways. Other article sources: Fandom Aircraft Wiki

