MIAMI – Today in Aviation, London Southend Airport (SEN)-based British World Airlines (VF) ceased operations in 2001. Management blamed the demise on the downturn in aviation following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Two of its ACMI customers had recently collapsed, leaving the airline close to £1m of debt.

The airline specialized in supplying backup aircraft to airlines such as British Airways (BA), Air France (AF) and easyJet (U2). At the time of the collapse, the airline employed 320 people and operated six BAe ATPs, three Boeing 737-300s and a single Boeing 757-200.

The 148-seat Boeing 737-300 was utilised for ACMI work. (Photo: kitmasterbloke, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

British World’s Origins

British World Airlines can trace its history back to the merger of Channel Air Bridge and Silver City Airways on January 1 1963. The two carriers were renamed British United Air Ferries (BUAF). Following a restructuring in September 1967, the airline was renamed British Air Ferries (BAF).

In March 1970, the airline leased its first Vickers Viscount from Aer Lingus (EI). The type would become synonymous with the airline. In the early 1980s, BAF acquired British Airways 18-strong fleet of Viscounts, following its decision to retire the type. This acquisition made BAF the largest Viscount operator in the world.

On April 6, 1993 BAF was renamed British World Airlines (BWA). The new identity was to reflect that it could supply aircraft anywhere at any time. The airline received its first ATR-72 in March 1996. BWA would use them to replace the Viscount, which operated the last ever passenger flight, a tour around the UK, on April 18.

The arrival of the first Vickers Viscount into the fleet in 1981 coincided with the introduction of a new livery. (Photo: JetPix (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)