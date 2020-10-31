MIAMI – Today in Aviation, British Airways (BA) recruited Lynn Barton as the first female Pilot due to her flying experience, having her go straight into long haul. The year was 1987.

Barton’s love for flying began after a flight on a light aircraft when she was just a child. Years later, she would take her first flying lesson at the age of 16.

According to a March 2020 BALPA article, since this was in the 1960s, Barton (1956) had no idea that she could do this as a career. When she first qualified for the BA training scheme, Barton was learning to fly while doing her A-levels in 1973. At the time, BA did not allow applications from women prior to the equal work legislation; regardless, Barton was keen on becoming an airline Pilot.

Going through the Ropes

Lynn Barton did not go to college because “there was no hope of flying in air squadrons in those days and the military did not allow females for flying.” Barton worked at a flying school, however, and realized that she should become a flying instructor, which she did in 1978. She was approved for supported training later that year, when BA began recruiting for its training school.

Barton recalls, “When I went through, in 1979, I was the only female. In fact, of the 150 recruits trained at that time there was only one other flying instructor. I think I got my place because they didn’t want to take a chance on someone with very little flying experience.”

After that, Barton went back to instructing (BA had no jobs) and then worked for Air UK,with Dan Air being her first jet flight. At the time, jobs were very scarce, but Dan Air had the first female jet captain, and when I had an interview, she had just retired. When BA started recruiting in 1987, Barton was selected as the first female Pilot for the airline.

According to Barton, at the time, “most trainers and managers were very pro the recruitment of females and seemed to credit me with being better and hard-working because I was the first.”

Women in Commercial Aviation Today

Lynn Barton was 30 when she started flying on a BA Boeing 747. She worked alongside two other female Pilots, who flew smaller airliners. According to the Daily Telegraph, within a year, 60 of the airline’s three thousand Pilots were female. She became a BA Captain in 1996 and retired in 2016.

In 2008, BA had around 170 female Pilots. A decade later, to mark International Women’s Day, the airline organized the largest ever all-female UK fligh to showcase the female staff employed all over the airline. 61 women, covering Security and Baggage Handling teams, Pilots and Cabin Crew, took to the skies. A total of 204 women were on the flight.

British Airways First Officers (FO) Rebecca Panther and Amie Kirkham talked to more than 100 students about seeking a career on the flight deck at a recent BA’s Flying Futures event. the FOs invited the young attendees to BA’s Waterside Head Office to learn about flight training and what it meant to be a Pilot. Out of the children attending, over 30% were female.

When Barton started flying in the 1970s there were 3-5% of commercial Pilots who were female. Commenting on today’s female Pilot numbers in the industry, Barton says, “…one of my disappointments is that I understand nowadays it’s still only 5-7%.” Furthermore, according to the non-profit Sisters of the Skies (SOS), less than 1% of US Pilots are black women.

According to the Air Line Pilots Association International trade union, globally, just 5.18% of commercial pilots are women. Indian airlines employ the highest proportion of female pilots at 12.4%. That’s according to 2018 statistics from the International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISWAP).

Lynn Barton remains hopeful of the airline industry having more female Pilots in the mix. “The enlightened management, even in my day, said if you want to employ ‘the best of the best’ you must stop 50% of the potential Pilot population ruling themselves out. Also, they have long acknowledged that having a gender-mixed workplace makes for a better workplace.”

Featured image: BALPA. Article sources: BALPA, the Daily Telegraph, the BBC, British Airways.

