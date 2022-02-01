Today in Aviation, the American-built, three-engined Boeing 727 entered service with launch customer Eastern Air Lines in 1964.

The type was introduced by the carrier on the Philadelphia (PHL) to Miami (MIA) via Washington (DCA) route.

Shortly after the 727 joined the fleet, EA introduced its iconic ‘hockey stick’ livery. Boeing 727-25 N8125N of Eastern Airlines at New York JFK in 1970. Photo: Dit bestand is gelicenseerd onder de Creative Commons-licentie Naamsvermelding 3.0 Unported

Airline Involvement

The Boeing 727 was first conceived in the late 1950s after a request from United Airlines (UA), American Airlines (AA) and Eastern Airlines (EA). EA wanted a trijet design for its overwater flights o the Caribbean. At this time, twin-engined operations were limited to a 60-minute maximum flying time.

All three airlines significantly impacted the 727s final design and even engine choice. Initially, the jet was to be powered by Rolls Royce RB163 Spey engines. However, EA and UA pushed for the Pratt & Whitney JT8D power plant, which eventually became the standard engine type.

The ‘Whisperjet’ title would eventually be removed from the fleet. (Photo: Torsten Maiwald (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)

The -200

The airliner was officially launched on December 5, 1960, following an order for 40 examples from both EA and UA. However, initial sales of the -100 series were slow. Boeing decided to develop a stretched variant, the -200. This first flew in July 1967, and EA introduced the type into service in 1968. Eastern would go on to operate 75 -100s and 99 -200s, flying both until the carrier’s demise in 1991.

Dubbed the ‘Whisperjet’ in the EA fleet, its title was a far cry from the noise the aircraft made. Indeed the 727 was one of the noisiest commercial airliners in the world. Following the US Noise Pollution and Abatement Act of 1972, the aircraft was categorised as Stage 2.

The Boeing 727 was not the only airliner EA would be the launch customer for. The iconic carrier launched the Boeing 757, Douglas DC-8-30, Lockheed Electra, and L-1011 Tristar.

Featured image: The 727 would go on to become one of Boeing’s best-selling jets with 1,832 airframes sold. Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons