MIAMI- Today in Aviation, Aerolineas Argentinas (AR) inaugurated the world’s longest non-stop route. On August 7, 1967, the airline completed its first direct Buenos Aires-Madrid flight.

The Boeing 707 operated the route until 1976 when the Boeing 747SP, also known as the Jumbo, entered service. Spanish carrier Iberia (IB) supported the financing of the 707 to start the frequency.

At the time, the flight set a worldwide record, lasting 11 hours and 31 minutes and covering 10,062 km (5,433 nmi).

The Boeing 707-300 was part of a partnership agreement between both companies. Photo: Airliners.net from Wikimedia Commons.

Route Launched Alongside Iberia

As IB was seeking to expand its operations in Latin America during 1960s, it cooperated with AR to increase air traffic. The strategy then included the aircraft financing and further relations between both companies, according to IB’s files.

Thus, the Spanish airline bought two Boeing 707 and leased them to AR. As a result, AR launched a new service between EZE and MAD in 1967.

Following the new contract commitments, AR operated six weekly flights with the Boeing aircraft. On its part, IB flew the route four times per week with the DC-8-63 airliner.

During the decade, the leasing/joint-venture benefited more the Spanish-based carrier.

Apart from this, in 1973, the Boeing 707 model reached another milestone for AR. The airline inaugurated the Buenos Aires-Miami route with the type.

AR’s Boeing 747-300 aircraft were in service for a decade. Photo: Eduard Marmet from Wikimedia Commons.

The Addition of The Boeing 747

Despite its good performance, the Boeing 707 was replaced in the mid-1970s. By that time, Boeing was developing a new aircraft: the 747SP.

As a consequence of an Argentinian economic crisis and certain contractual disagreements, AR and IB ended their partnership in 1973.

Soon after, the Latin American airline bought the Boeing 747SP aircraft, replacing the 707 in 1976. Until that year, the EZE-MAD route was the carrier’s longest flight.

With the Boeing 747SP, AR became the only operator of the widebody airliner. Four years later, AR was the first commercial airline in accomplishing a transpolar flight.

Today, frequencies between Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) and Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD) last about 11 hours and 55 minutes.