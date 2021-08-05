MIAMI – Today in Aviation, American Airlines (AA) operated the first passenger flight of the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 in 1971. The inaugural flight, flown by N103AA was a round trip between Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago (ORD).

Dubbed the “Luxury Liner” AA was the launch customer with United Airlines (UA). It initially ordered 25, with options on a further 25 on February 19, 1968.

American Airlines had received all 25 DC-10s from its initial order by December 1972. (Photo: Airways)

Origins

AA approached Douglas in 1966 with requirements for a wide-bodied airliner, smaller than the Boeing 747, but capable of long-range flights from airports with shorter runways.

The outcome was the DC-10, which became the first aircraft to be produced under the McDonnell Douglas name. Douglas had merged with McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in 1967.

The trijet DC-10 was dubbed the “Luxury Liner” by American Airlines. (Photo: clipperarctic, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

A Chequered History

Less than a year after its maiden flight, N103AA was involved in the type’s first major incident. After take-off its aft cargo door opened in-flight, causing rapid decompression. Thankfully the aircraft landed safely.

The DC-10 would go on to develop an unwarranted reputation as an unreliable aircraft, following a number of other high-profile incidents.

In May 1979 1979 American lost another of its “Luxury Liners”. Flight 191 crashed just after takeoff from Chicago (ORD) after losing its left engine. All 271 souls on board and two on the ground were killed.

The DC-10 became a regular site at airports around the world. One of AA’s DC-10s is pictured here at London Gatwick in 1990. (Photo: Andrew Thomas from Shrewsbury, UK, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

A Reliable Aircraft

The DC-10 was subsequently grounded by the FAA. However, after its return to service, the type went on to be a reliable aircraft, with a safety record comparable to its peers such as the Boeing 747 and Airbus A300.

American Airlines operated 66 DC-10s: 55 -10s and 11 -30’s. The last example was retired in October 2000.