MIAMI – Today in Aviation, American Airlines (AA) operated the first passenger flight of the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 in 1971. The inaugural flight, flown by N103AA was a round trip between Los Angeles (LAX) and Chicago (ORD).
Dubbed the “Luxury Liner” AA was the launch customer with United Airlines (UA). It initially ordered 25, with options on a further 25 on February 19, 1968.
Origins
AA approached Douglas in 1966 with requirements for a wide-bodied airliner, smaller than the Boeing 747, but capable of long-range flights from airports with shorter runways.
The outcome was the DC-10, which became the first aircraft to be produced under the McDonnell Douglas name. Douglas had merged with McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in 1967.
A Chequered History
Less than a year after its maiden flight, N103AA was involved in the type’s first major incident. After take-off its aft cargo door opened in-flight, causing rapid decompression. Thankfully the aircraft landed safely.
The DC-10 would go on to develop an unwarranted reputation as an unreliable aircraft, following a number of other high-profile incidents.
In May 1979 1979 American lost another of its “Luxury Liners”. Flight 191 crashed just after takeoff from Chicago (ORD) after losing its left engine. All 271 souls on board and two on the ground were killed.
A Reliable Aircraft
The DC-10 was subsequently grounded by the FAA. However, after its return to service, the type went on to be a reliable aircraft, with a safety record comparable to its peers such as the Boeing 747 and Airbus A300.
American Airlines operated 66 DC-10s: 55 -10s and 11 -30’s. The last example was retired in October 2000.
Featured image: American Airlines became the world’s first operator of the DC-10 in 1971. (Photo: Ted Quackenbush (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)