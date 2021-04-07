MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Alitalia (AZ) presented its ‘Baci Perugina’ Boeing 747-200GE at Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in 1997.

The entire fuselage of one AZ’s Boeing 747 was painted in blue livery to celebrate the Italian praline chocolate brand. The painting of the aircraft required 523 kg of paint and 30 technicians worked on it for a total of 2,000 hours.

The stars and the text – ‘Baci dall’Italia, Baci da Alitalia’, (“Kisses from Italy, Kisses from Alitalia”) weren’t stickers but were hand-drawn. The aircraft marked a successful commercial collaboration between the two AZ and Perugina.

Fly High with Bacio ad. Photo: Baci Perugina

‘Baci Perugina’ Operations

The next day, AZ’s blue Queen of the Skies was placed en route on the FCO-New York JFK, the AZ610, and 611 on its return. Afterward, ‘Baci Perugina’ operated on all the routes served by AZ’s Boeing 747.

The type is mostly now famous as a collectible scale model airplane, as anyone who searches for the ‘Baci Perugina’ Boeing 747 on the web will see. A nice takeback to a year when the airline set up its regional subsidiary, Alitalia Express.