MIAMI – Today in Aviation, commuter carrier Air Wisconsin Airlines (ZW) started operations on August 23, 1965, just one day after Outagamie County Regional Airport was opened. The airport was later renamed Appleton International Airport (ATW).

For the occasion, ZW used a de Havilland Dove commuter aircraft configured with nine passenger seats. The airline is currently based at ATW in the town of Greenville, Wisconsin, US.

Air Wisconsin BAe 146 series 200 at Chicago O’Hare in 1987. Photo: Wiki COmmons

Air Wisconsin Origins

Air Wisconsin was founded to connect Appleton with Chicago. The airline initially had 17 employees and two de Havilland Dove aircraft. According to the August 23, 1965, Air Wisconsin timetable, the airline was flying one route between Appleton and Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD).

The Appleton-Chicago route consisted of four round trips on weekdays and two round trips on Saturdays and Sundays operated with the British-manufactured Dove twin prop aircraft.

By the mid-1970s, Air Wisconsin was flying two small commuter turboprop airliner types, being the de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter and Swearingen Metro. It was operating a small hub at ORD with service primarily to destinations in Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin as well as to Minneapolis/Saint Paul from several small cities in it home state.

US Airways Express Bombardier CRJ200 operated by Air Wisconsin at Portland, Maine. Photo: Wiki Commons.

From Commuter to Regional Carrier

In September 1978 the airline was certified as a regional air carrier by the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB). ZW previously had commuter air carrier status with the CAB. In October 1978, it had over US$10m in assets.

By 1985, Air Wisconsin had become a large independent regional air carrier operating British Aerospace BAe 146-200 and British Aircraft Corporation BAC One-Eleven jets as well as de Havilland Canada DHC-7 Dash 7 turboprops.

At the time, it flew as far west as Grand Island, Nebraska and Minneapolis/Saint Paul, and as far east as Bridgeport and New Haven, Connecticut with a large connecting hub located at ORD.

Former United Express Bombardier CRJ200 operated by Air Wisconsin at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Air Wisconsin: a Codesharing Pioneer

Air Wisconsin pioneered the concept of code sharing as a United Express carrier operating on behalf of United Airlines (UA). As a result, ZW became one of the nation’s largest regional airlines in the 1980s.

Air Wisconsin originally operated as one of the original United Express partners in 1986. It then operated as US Airways Express on behalf of US Airways (US) prior to becoming an American Eagle regional air carrier for American Airlines (AA).

By late 1989, Air Wisconsin was operating United Express codeshare service from two United hubs: Chicago’s ORD and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). According to the Official Airline Guide (OAG) at this time, United Express flights were operated with British Aerospace BAe 146-200 jets and Fokker F27 Friendship turboprops.

In 1990 Air Wisconsin acquired Denver-based Aspen Airways (AP), which was itself bought by UA a year later. At one point, Air Wisconsin operated BAe ATP turboprop aircraft as well as BAe 146-100, BAe 146-200, and BAe 146-300 jet aircraft on United Express services.

In 1993, UA sold ZW and the BAe 146 fleet to CJT Holdings. ZW was then renamed Air Wisconsin Airlines Corporation (AWAC) as UA retained the rights to the Air Wisconsin name and logo.

American Eagle (Air Wisconsin) Bombardier CRJ-200 N457AW Photo: Wiki Commons.

Air Wisconsin in the New Millenium

After other acquisitions during the 1990s, the new ZW invested US$175m into US Airways in 2005 in exchange for a long term contract operating as US Airways Express.

Nine years later, an attempt at an agreement with Delta Air Lines (DL) for ZW to fly as a Delta Connection would later be scrapped in 2014. However, ZW continued its codesharing operations as an American Eagle regional air carrier via a code-sharing agreement with AA until March 2018.

Since March of that same year, ZW operates exclusively as a United Express regional air carrier once again with primary hubs located at ORD and IAD.

Currently, ZW serves under United Express 75 destinations with nearly 350 flights per day. Until 2019, the regional carrier transported nearly six million passengers on an annual basis.