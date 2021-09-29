MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Miami-based Air Florida (QH) commenced revenue operations in 1972 using a number of second-hand Lockheed Electra.

Businessman Eli Timoner had seen the rise of Pacific Southwest Airlines (PS) in California and wanted to emulate its success with his new intrastate airline.

With twice-daily flights between Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO) and St. Petersburg (PIE), the airline quickly carved out a niche for itself.

When Ed Acker joined the airline in 1975 he changed the carrier’s colour scheme from orange and blue to blue and green. He also introduced orange juice with champagne called “Sunshine Sparklers” on all flights. (Photo: Clint Groves (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)

Change at the Top

Former Braniff (BN) CEO Ed Acker purchased a controlling interest in the airline in 1975 and began to expand its operation. Acker then added a number of second-hand Douglas DC-9-10s and Boeing 737-100s and -200s to the fleet. The Airline Deregulation Act in 1978 also allowed QH to rapidly expand its network outside of Florida.

This included a new link from MIA to London (LGW) to compete with Pan Am (PA). Five McDonnell Douglas DC-10-30s were acquired to operate the route. Sheepskin adorned the first-class seats and a free limo service was offered in London to entice passengers away from the majors.

The DC-10 allowed QH to expand across the Atlantic. The airline served Amsterdam, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, Shannon and Zurich. (Photo: Christian Volpati (GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html or GFDL 1.2 http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html), via Wikimedia Commons)

Financial Struggles

By 1981 QH was struggling financially. Rapid expansion had subsequently led to spiraling debts. Acker then left QH to join rival PA and set about reinvigorating the airline by putting it into direct competition with his old airline on many routes.

The crash of Flight 90 in to the icy Potomac River on January 13, 1982 was the final nail in the coffin for QH. Overnight around 100,000 passengers canceled their reservations. The airline limped on until July 3, 1984 when the company finally declared bankruptcy.