This Month in the Airways: Vietnam Airlines — The Golden Lotus is on the Rise

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 270th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Let’s begin this issue with an introduction to Grand Canyon Airlines which, according to Valerie Lester, is believed to be the world’s oldest air tour company in continuous operation.

Now, if you intend to travel to Brussels soon, you might be treated like the Sun of our solar system.

Our European Correspondent, James Field, takes us over to Brussels Airport, which currently bets its future on placing the customer at the center of everything it does.

3, 2, 1… Take off!

Jump next to Chris Sloan to fly from Keflavik to New York in WOW Air Airbus A321 Premium Economy.

Don’t get too tired, because now Andreas Spaeth takes us to Vietnam to learn about its flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, which is emerging as an important player in the region.

Did you ask for a Farnborough Air Show 2018 recap, filled with details and exclusive information about one of the world’s biggest Air events?

Well, you can take a seat and relax because the AIRWAYS team delivered the highlights of the Farnborough Air Show 2018—as well as a summary and analysis.

As this review comes to an end, I think it’s appropriate now to travel back in time!

While David H. Stringer recalls how American Export Airlines (later, American Overseas) cracked Pan Am’s monopoly on the North Atlantic in the 1940s, Rand Peck, in an ordinary flight from Honolulu to San Francisco, flies back in time to recall a memorable experience flying the Beech 18.

That's a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one!