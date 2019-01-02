This Month in the Airways: SQ21 “The World’s Longest Flight” is Back

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 274th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Happy New Year! Don’t miss this month’s airline review, TAROM, Romania’s heritage-rich state airline where ANDREAS SPAETH explains how the flag carrier after suffering a decade of losses, is now aspiring to manage a turnaround and even operate long-haul again.

Our Editor-in-Chief ENRIQUE PERRELLA reports the Mediterranean Jewel Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport and explains how the idyllic island of Sardinia is betting on its airports as a key instrument for its economic growth.

As jetliners improve their range, airlines push the limits on their long-haul networks. CHRIS SLOAN climbs on board Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 service from Newark to Singapore.

Last boarding call!

BEN WANG travels with United Airlines, exploring the atolls and islands west of the International Date Line in the South Pacific.

As this review comes to an end, DAVID H. STRINGER flies back in time to the era of Southern Airways Aristocrats, to narrate his experience with the Martin 404.

Last but not least in the left-seat chronicles, mechanical malfunctions are common, so are the mishaps with the uniforms. GARY SCHANK recalls his experiences during his career in aviation.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself?

Order your copy today for only $2 plus shipping and handling. Now available in our Store.