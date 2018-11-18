This Month in the Airways: Flying in the Faroe Fog

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 273nd issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Don’t miss this month’s airline review, where IAN HOLLAND takes us to the ‘land down under’ Australia, to meet JetStar , an innovative low-cost carrier in constant expansion.

Our Europe correspondent JAMES FIELD explores Manchester Airport and explains how the 80-year-old installation is growing ahead of a bright future.

Improvements and upgrades have helped to boost the traffic in Vágar Airport. ANDREAS SPAETH had the opportunity to visit the Faroe Islands, and experience the challenging operation of this facility.



Last boarding call!

Want to know what is like to fly from Dubai to Brussels via Kigali on Rwandair’s Business Class? Take a closer look at what the airline has to offer on this trip report with ANOSH TAMBOOWALA.

As this review comes to an end, DAVID H. STRINGER presents the second and final part of the story of Western Airlines in the Postwar Era, when the airline was ‘The Only Way to Fly!’

Last but not least, JOHN MARSHALL recounts the story of a particularly memorable flight that ended up being a proud part of Pan Am’s history because of two words: happy ending.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself?

Order your copy today for only $2 plus shipping and handling. Now available in our Store.