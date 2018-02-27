This Month in the Airways: The End of An Era 747-400

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 265th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

If you’re truly passionate about traveling around the world, a busy airport cannot be an issue, nor this month Airport Review.

The third busiest airport in Ireland takes pride in its history as it charts a new course for the future. Ken Donohue reports.

As the ‘Queen of the Skies’ era comes to an end for United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, the last US carriers to operate it, Airways takes a retrospective look at the program, and to how Boeing’s Jumbo became an icon of the modern jet age.

Certainly, this Airways Feature is a very special but nostalgic. The Sun Sets Over The Queen of the Skies.

To conclude, we have a special treat for you, AvGeek!

If you never had the chance to fly the Douglas DC-3, this might be your lucky day! In this story, titled Green Blades, Robert S. Grant flies back in time and recalls his experience flying the av-nificent Douglas DC-3.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands.