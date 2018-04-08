This Month in the Airways: Qatar — Meeting the Airbus A350-1000

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 266th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, has evolved to become one of the strongest airlines in Central Asia. Andreas Spaeth explains its growing process.

Speaking of growth, Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) is a very dynamic airport in many ways, and Ken Donohue describes how it expands to keep the pace.

Furthermore, as Qatar Airways takes possession of the first Airbus A350-1000, James Field had the opportunity to take the delivery flight from Toulouse to Doha on the airline’s sumptuous Business Class product.

Do you know what makes the Airbus A350-1000 absolutely different than its smaller sister, the A350-900? Well, it’s length!

Here at Airways, we looked for numerous options, and the best—and stylish—way to show how long this plane is, it’s from its bottom side.

Behold, the largest variant of the A350 family in Qatar Airways livery!

However, Qatar Airways’ A350-1000 isn’t the only exclusive product we reviewed in this issue.

Our columnist, Rohan Anand, judges Korean Air’s Business Class product on a flight from Seoul to San Francisco.

Meanwhile, let’s begin our time travel journey!

First, Javier Rodriguez takes us back in time to chart the rise and fall of what was Spain’s top charter carrier, known as Spantax.

Right after that, jump next to David H. Stringer to revive the early turbulent years of Trans-Texas Airways, a pioneering airline in the Lone Star State.

Last but not least, take a seat to listen ‘Making Up For Lost Time’, an exciting story by Justin Schlechter about how he went from a long-haul Pilot back to short-haul—and got more than he bargained for.