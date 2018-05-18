This Month in the Airways: Loganair — The Tartans Are Taking Off
The 267th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:
May Issue
Have you ever been to the Scottish Highlands? Well, with Andreas Spaeth you will meet Loganair, which is currently flying under its own right.
Not so distant from Scotland, James Field showcases East Midlands Airport, the 13th busiest airport in the UK, and justifies how it is relying on cargo airlines and low-cost carriers to become a major player in the region.
Meanwhile, can you imagine taking a ride on a jumpseat? Dirk Grothe did just that, hitching a ride on a Boeing 737-200, named the ‘Good Girl’, in the Philippines.
Before we proceed… Are you ready to continue taking risks? If your answer is yes, here we go then.
Chris Sloan braves bad weather in New York to fly to Honolulu on Hawaiian’s Airbus A330-200 Business Class, savoring all that this airline has to offer.
In addition, you will make a short stop at San Diego Air & Space Museum, with Tom Edwards as your guide, to see the impressive aircraft collection the museum exhibits.
As soon as you get out of the building, David H. Stringer presents the second and final part of the history of Trans-Texas Airways, in the times of the ‘Silvercloud 600s’ and ‘Pamperjets.’
Last but not least, we offer an unusual story regarding some of the most moving experiences pilots live, which, according to Rand Peck, don’t take place onboard necessarily.
That's a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks.
