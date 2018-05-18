This Month in the Airways: Loganair — The Tartans Are Taking Off

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 267th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Ladies and gentlemen! May Issue just landed at Airways Airport and while it looks for an available gate to disembark, we will share its contents with you.

Have you ever been to the Scottish Highlands? Well, with Andreas Spaeth you will meet Loganair, which is currently flying under its own right.

Not so distant from Scotland, James Field showcases East Midlands Airport, the 13th busiest airport in the UK, and justifies how it is relying on cargo airlines and low-cost carriers to become a major player in the region.

Meanwhile, can you imagine taking a ride on a jumpseat? Dirk Grothe did just that, hitching a ride on a Boeing 737-200, named the ‘Good Girl’, in the Philippines.

Before we proceed… Are you ready to continue taking risks? If your answer is yes, here we go then.

Chris Sloan braves bad weather in New York to fly to Honolulu on Hawaiian’s Airbus A330-200 Business Class, savoring all that this airline has to offer.