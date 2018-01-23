This Month in the Airways: Meridiana retires the MD-80

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 264th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Let’s start with the awaken of Myanmar and its namesake airline. Ken Donohue explains how the carrier plans to continue its operations.

There are several ways and manners to develop and upgrade a nation’s economy; the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is betting on Ercan Airport as an instrument for its economic growth. Ozen Orman reports the expansion of the airport despite the country’s divisions.

As the ‘Maddog’ era winds to an end, Luigi Vallero bids a personal farewell to Meridiana’s MD-80s, commemorating their history and climbing on board for their last operational day with the Italian carrier.

Meanwhile, Michael A. Burris looks back on one of the most iconic British carriers has disappeared from the skies, Monarch Airlines, particularly its rise and fall.

Have you ever dream about experiencing transatlantic flights? Well, Mateo Legnani enjoys in the comfort of Scandinavian Airlines’ newest cabin products on two transatlantic flights.

After those two long and exhausting transatlantic flights, join Justin Schlecter in his story named ‘Uncommon Sense’, which reflects on the wonder of a Pilot’s life.

To conclude, David H. Stringer concludes his report, which started in the previous This Month in the Airways, flying back in time National Airlines, the self-proclaimed ‘Airline of the Stars’.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands.