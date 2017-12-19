This Month in the Airways: Farewell 737 — Southwest Retires ‘The Classic’

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 263rd issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Ladies and gentlemen… Oh, and AvGeeks too!

Let’s begin 2018 the best way we know: with a brand new AirwaysMagazine issue!

Many would say “New Year. New Me,” but for Hong Kong Airlines a new year represents big future plans. Despite its short history, Ken Donohue will fly to South China to get acquainted with the carrier.

As we were in Hong Kong, Robert Harris invited us to travel back in time to the Samoas. Let’s take a flight from Honolulu to Pago Pago on Hawaiian Airlines, as he fulfills a lifelong dream of visiting the Samoas, and then on to Apia on Polynesian Airlines.

Don’t get too comfortable daydreaming about Polynesian paradises! We’re now going to visit one of the world’s busiest airports: Los Angeles International Airport, popularly known as LAX. Some passengers think that the airport is outmoded and even a headache. But as Rohan Anand shows, LAX’s huge remodeling project should change all that.

On December 2017 issue we featured the SWISS Jumbolino aircraft, but now it’s Southwest’s turn.

For its undisputed success, Southwest Airlines owes a big debt to the Boeing 737. Join Ben Wang to ride the last commercial flight of the carrier’s 737-300 from Houston Hobby to Dallas Love Field.

While Robert S. Grant recalls his experience flying the de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter in a story titled ‘Peeling Parkas’, gather around with David H. Stringer to fly back in time to bring us the colorful story of the early years of National Airlines.

To conclude, after over a year in scheduled service, Bombardier’s CSeries has come of age, and Andreas Spaeth joins a Swiss Air Lines crew in the cockpit.

To conclude, after over a year in scheduled service, Bombardier's CSeries has come of age, and Andreas Spaeth joins a Swiss Air Lines crew in the cockpit.