This Month in the Airways: NASA DC-8 — The Flying Laboratory

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 260th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

3, 2, 1, and lift-off! October Issue’s Airways Feature is a very special one.

Our Managing Editor and Senior Partner, Chris Sloan, had the opportunity to ride NASA DC-8 airborne laboratory, along with its crew, in one of the missions of the Convective Processes Experiment (CPEX).

Moreover, Sloan entered to a genuine time machine for a one-of-a-kind, sentimental tribute to nowhere that recreates the apex of the legendary Pan Am aboard a reconstructed 747 cabin. It never leaves the ground. He named this story ‘The Pan Am Experience’. Are you ready to re-live his encounter?

Speaking of never leaving the ground, Dane County Regional Airport offers a fitting gateway to Wisconsin’s capital region due to its strategic location. Chris Lee explores the history of this civil-military airport located in downtown Madison, capital of Wisconsin.

After your guided tour through Dane County Regional Airport, take a seat next to Luigi Vallero on SWISS, from Olbia to London via Geneva, at the airline’s new Bombardier CSeries. This story will let you experience its improved European Economy Class product.

This issue also includes a remarkable date for the aviation world and involves a carrier that was mentioned at the beginning of this review.

Pan American World Airways celebrated its 50th Anniversary, and Brian Baum evokes, in a very particular story, how the airline, and a Boeing 747SP, flew around the world over both the North and South Poles, setting various aviation records.

Would you like to sit again on the time machine to travel back in time with us?

Well, fasten your seatbelt, because this is your lucky day. David Stringer revives the story of Apache Airlines, and how this carrier satisfied a demand that was not being covered in Arizona by the airlines that were serving the state.

Last but not least, Captain Alan Carter reflects, while overflying India, on the global destinations he has known that are distinguished by cultural divisions, and how these affect airline operations, in his second chapter for ‘A Work in Progress’.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!