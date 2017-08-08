This Month in the Airways: Jumpseating On A Piece of History

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 259th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Bouncing back from turbulent times with new inflight products and services, let’s fly along Matteo Legnani to Réunion Island to meet the French airline Air Austral.

Did you know that Birmingham International Airport is United Kingdom’s seventh busiest airport? Lee Cross exhibits this airport and its bet on transportation connectivity to become a major player in the nation.

The world’s calendar-oldest air show is back for the 259th Airways Magazine issue. Roberto Leiro reports a narrow-body battle between Boeing and Airbus, an ambitious attempt to revive the SST, and new players in the local competition. This year’s Paris Air Show had it all!

Have you ever wondered what is like to fly from New York, ‘the City that Never Sleeps,’ to Shanghai, ‘World’s Largest City’? Enrique Perrella had the opportunity to take that dream flight on China Eastern’s Boeing 777-300(ER), First Class.

In the previous This Month in the Airways, we talk about Sir Freddie and his controversial role in the airline industry. In this issue, Michael Manning made a second part of the story, concentrating on Laker’s Skytrain business model concept, and the difficulties that caused its decease.

While Alan Carter reflects on the global destinations he has known that are marked by cultural boundaries, during a break in Tel Aviv, Eric Auxier rides on a ‘Gooney Bird’ with Breitling DC-3 Crew, in a leg of its ‘Around the World Tour’.

Last but not least, David Stringer ends his ‘Airlines of Alaska in the Mid 20th Century’ trilogy with a memoir of Northern Consolidated Airlines and Wien Air Alaska, before and after the Last Frontier became a state.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!