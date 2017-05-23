This Month in the Airways: A Mint on the Blue

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 257th issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Let’s begin this issue with our Airways Feature. Our Publisher and Editor-in-chief, Enrique Perrella, takes a look at JetBlue’s Mint premium product, and discovers how it is setting the pace in the competitive US air travel industry.

Let’s gather with Jamie Baldwin at Tajikistan to learn about its flag carrier, Somon Air, which is emerging as a major player in Central Asia.

If you want to continue the trip, head with Rohan Anand to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, a unique operation for an unusual location—an island very near downtown.

Take a quick break with this month interview. Ken Donohue catches up with Bruce Dickinson, of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, on how he deals with his two greatest passions: music and aviation.

Things are about to get interesting! Get onboard with Matteo Legnani to fly round-trip from Milan to Miami via Paris on Air France’s Airbus A380 Premium Economy and Business Class.

You may feel a little dizzy with this article because you’re going to travel back in time. Andreas Spaeth reviews the growth on how Condor, a small charter airline, revolutionized leisure air travel with the Boeing 747 in the 1970s.

If your experience with Andreas Spaeth was awesome, and you’re looking for more, join David Stringer through the colorful history of Alaska Airlines, Alaska Coastal Airlines, Cordova Airlines, and Ellis Air Lines. He will take us back to the years just before and after the Last Frontier became a state. Let us know if you enjoyed this first chapter! There’s more to come.

“I’ve Never Been so Scared,” said Andreas Spaeth on how a colleague experienced a fraught moment flying a functional check flight. A must-read!

Last but not least, Airways looks at the latest improvement of the airlines in Argentina, at a time in which everything, including aviation, is changing.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!