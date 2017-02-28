This Month in the Airways: Sunset for the Hawker Siddeley HS 748

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 254nd issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

This issue begins with a lecture by Ken Donohue of Xiamen Air, and how the carrier is now flying higher than ever. Speaking of airlines, don’t miss Ted Larkin recount of Wardair Airlines, and its evolution from a small local corporation to a major player in the Canadian air travel market.

Let’s visit Albuquerque International Airport with K.D. Leperi. Albuquerque is the largest airport in New Mexico. Perhaps, after that quick visit there, you can join Bill Hough flying back on the early days of commercial aviation through EAA’s Ford Tri-Motor Tour.

If Bill’s flight is not enough, let’s jump with Ben Wang to a flight on Air North’s HS 748, this month our Airways Feature. He introduces the era of the British-built propliner, which is coming to an end, and describes the characteristics that made this aircraft essential to the airline’s fleet.

To conclude, Jeff Kriendler travels back forty years ago with Dorothy Kelly. They recall one of the worst disasters of commercial air travel: the crash of two Boeing 747s on a runway in Tenerife.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!