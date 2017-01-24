This Month in the Airways: Crossing the Finnish Line

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 252nd issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Our Publisher and Editor-in-chief Enrique Perrella features Finnair, one of the world’s oldest airlines, and Europe’s first operator of the Airbus A350-900. To date, the Finnish carrier is focused on a growth plan on its Asian destinations, given the surging demand for travel from the carrier’s five destinations in China.



While the history of Finnair is rich and extense, the airline of our Airline review is also an iconic one in the United States. Sandra Arnoult takes the duty to present Piedmont Airlines, exploring its recent expansion and the prospects of the regional carrier as it transitions into an all-jet fleet.

As you may know, Piedmont Airlines is a division of American Airlines, and in this issue, Luis F. Linares on his trip on American Airlines’ newest flagship, the Boeing 787-9, and its novel International Premium Economy product, while Rohan Anand talks with Bob Deluce, Porter Airlines CEO. As the airline turns into its 10th anniversary, how has it coped in the highly ambitious Canadian air travel market while looking forward to the modernization of its fleet? Find out the answer in Industry Expert.

On Airport Review, Ken Donohue brings the story of Tijuana’s Airport, Mexico’s fifth busiest airport, which sitting right on the US/Mexico border, grows over the years to become a living example of what is possible when people and nations work as one.

To conclude this issue, Jaime Escobar rescues in The Airchive, the timeline of Ecuatoriana de Aviación, remembered as one of the most colorful and iconic airlines in South America, and John Marshall looks back to the time he flew around the world onboard the Boeing 747.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!