Airways Magazine

This Month in the Airways: Crossing the Finnish Line

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

This Month in the Airways: Crossing the Finnish Line

AIRWAYS

This Month in the Airways: Crossing the Finnish Line
January 24
00:01 2017
Print This Article

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 252nd issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

Feature

Our Publisher and Editor-in-chief Enrique Perrella features Finnair, one of the world’s oldest airlines, and Europe’s first operator of the Airbus A350-900. To date, the Finnish carrier is focused on a growth plan on its Asian destinations, given the surging demand for travel from the carrier’s five destinations in China.

While the history of Finnair is rich and extense, the airline of our Airline review is also an iconic one in the United States. Sandra Arnoult takes the duty to present Piedmont Airlines, exploring its recent expansion and the prospects of the regional carrier as it transitions into an all-jet fleet.

Traveler

As you may know, Piedmont Airlines is a division of American Airlines, and in this issue, Luis F. Linares on his trip on American Airlines’ newest flagship, the Boeing 787-9, and its novel International Premium Economy product, while Rohan Anand talks with Bob Deluce, Porter Airlines CEO. As the airline turns into its 10th anniversary, how has it coped in the highly ambitious Canadian air travel market while looking forward to the modernization of its fleet? Find out the answer in Industry Expert.

On Airport Review, Ken Donohue brings the story of Tijuana’s Airport, Mexico’s fifth busiest airport, which sitting right on the US/Mexico border, grows over the years to become a living example of what is possible when people and nations work as one.

Airchive

To conclude this issue, Jaime Escobar rescues in The Airchive, the timeline of Ecuatoriana de Aviación, remembered as one of the most colorful and iconic airlines in South America, and John Marshall looks back to the time he flew around the world onboard the Boeing 747.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discover it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!

21
Tags
Airways MagazineAWAW 252

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. Newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Editorial Design, Travel, Food and devoted to fashion clothing. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace."

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!