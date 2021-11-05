MIAMI – Welcome back to the AvFix and this week’s news recap! We take a look at ITA (AZ) and SkyTeam, British Airways (BA), and Breeze (MX).

AvFix Summary

The international airline alliance SkyTeam has accepted ITA Airways (AZ) Italy’s newest national carrier, as a member, succeeding Alitalia. SkyTeam’s 700 million clients will continue to profit from seamless connectivity to important destinations across Italy with the addition of ITA Airways.

On November 8, 2021, British Airways (BA) revives its iconic BA1 callsign for a special one-off trip from London (LHR) to New York (JFK).

The callsign was previously used by BA’s legendary Concorde service between London and New York, but it was later used by a distinctive As part of the British government’s 2022 budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a major shakeup to the tax paid by travelers older than 16 and traveling by air.

Finally, Breeze Airways (MX) unveiled to the media its first Airbus A220-300 in an event held at the manufacturer’s Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Mobile, Alabama. The airline also showcased its premium seat, which will debut in 2022 with its ‘Nicest’ fare.

Video: Jack Beqaj

Voiceover: Ric Rosenbaum