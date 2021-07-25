MIAMI – Welcome back to the Airways AvFix. Although it’s been a while since we produced the AvFix, we are excited to welcome it back to help cover all the exciting news from the past week! Let’s get into it.

The Airbus 330-200F derived Beluga XL4, the fourth of a series of six, took to the sky for the first time on Tuesday, July 20, from its home base airport of Toulouse-Blagnac (TLS).

New Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Desaer seeks help from Portugal to deliver the first ATL 100 turboprop to its customers within six years.

Frontier Airlines (F9) is expanding in Atlanta, growing to include international flights from ATL in its route network. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today reports that it is an apparent bid to steal market share from other airlines, primarily Southwest (WN), that have scaled back such routes.

Air Canada (AC) has the intention to revive and increase its US trans-border schedule, bringing support to the economies of both countries.

Korean Air (KE) announced joint research with The Seoul National University and the Korean Air Force to launch missiles and orbital vehicles from a Boeing 747 aircraft.

That’s this week’s news recap. Stay tuned every Sunday morning for a recap of all the exciting happenings in the aviation industry.

Voiceover: Ric Rosenbaum

Video: Liam Funnell

Media: Airbus, Liam Funnell, Frontier, @HD Melbourne Aviation, Korean Air