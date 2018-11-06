How to Safeguard Your Data While Traveling

Business travel is still a necessity, even with video conferencing and other digital means of communicating becoming widely available. There are some tasks that cannot be done online, plus things like visiting clients (or potential clients) and checking manufacturing lines are still best done in person.

As you travel for business, your work travels with you. You need to be able to work on documents, check the latest updates from the office, and stay up to date with the latest development. This means bringing your laptop, mobile devices, and essential data with you.

There are risks associated with traveling with your devices, and the risk of losing your data is the most prominent one of them all. In this article, we are going to discuss how you can protect your data better while traveling for business.

Understanding the Potential Risks

One of the first things you want to do when you travel a lot with important data is to understand the risks you actually face.

A lot of things can happen to your important files while traveling, from getting your devices stolen – and losing the data in the process – to corrupted files and damaged hardware.

Electronics ban

These risks are faced by everyone who travels with their devices frequently.

What you need to do is identify the risks you actually face based on the specific circumstance you are in.

If you store a lot of business-related files in external drives, for example, taking extra steps to protect them is necessary.

Preventing Problems While Traveling

Prevention is always the best strategy when it comes to protecting important data, and one of the ways you can prevent loss of data is by using cloud services.

Many business solutions now run in the cloud, giving you access to the information you need at any time.

You can also use cloud storage or backup services to further safeguard your files. Services like Google Cloud and Dropbox are easy enough to integrate with your work routine.

You only need to set up the cloud backup once to have your entire work files protected.

If you rely on external drives, you may also want to take extra precautions. Rugged external drives such as the LaCie Rugged Mini are perfect for frequent travelers.

You can also use SSD-based storage like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD or Samsung T5 for better protection.

Dealing with the Issues

Even with the best prevention measures in place, you may still come across some issues as you travel for business.

Bumps and knocks can render your laptop hardware unusable, and issues such as partition corruption can happen unexpectedly.

Quick solutions may be able to help with those issues. You can run a hard drive scan to better understand the issue, assuming the drive is still readable. What you don’t want to do is format the drive or store new files in it.

When the drive is damaged physically or rendered unreadable, your best bet is professional data recovery services from Secure Data Recovery or other reputable providers.

Professionals don’t just have the know-how to help safely recover your files, but they also have better tools and advanced approaches in their arsenal.

There is always a risk to mitigate when you travel with your data and electronic devices. With the tips and tricks covered in this article, however, you can manage those risks better and deal with data loss like a pro.