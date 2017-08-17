Airways Magazine

First Korean Air Bombardier CSeries Painted

August 17
15:53 2017
MIAMI — The first Bombardier CS300 bound for Korean Air has been painted. Bombardier posted a video of the new aircraft on its official YouTube channel.

Inside Bombardier CSeries’ Final Assembly Line

Korean currently has ten CS300s on order. HL8092, their first aircraft, will soon begin flight testing before delivery likely in October. HL8091, the second Korean CSeries, has begun final assembly and will also be delivered in 2017.

For Bombardier, delivering the first CSeries to Korean will be a major milestone for the company. After years of program troubles and financial distress, Bombardier is hoping to begin a new era for the CSeries.

In January, the first CSeries for Delta Air Lines will begin final assembly. Delta, with 75 CS100s on order, is the largest CSeries customer.

To date, Bombardier has delivered 17 CSeries aircraft to two different airlines. Swiss has taken delivery of ten aircraft and airBaltic has taken delivery of seven aircraft.

