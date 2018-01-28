Airbus Launches iflyA380 Augmented Reality iOS App

MIAMI — This week, Airbus released its new iflyA380 iOS app that takes advantage of Apple’s newest technology, to open the doors of its iconic A380 aircraft to more passengers across the world.

iflyA380 improves the manufacturer’s current booking assistant with more features, contents, options, and even new possibilities to interact with the Airbus A380 aircraft, including a sneak peek at the cockpit.

“Response to the iflyA380.com website has been fantastic,” commented Marc Fontaine, Airbus Digital Transformation Officer. “The iflyA380 app is a new step for Airbus towards offering digital services that directly benefit consumers and allow them to design their own experiences.”

According to Airbus, this new app is set to make passenger experience even more memorable, from travel inspiration to their final destination.

Furthermore, the manufacturer establishes that its customers “expect to design their own experiences” and this app provides to them the capability to do so. Booking flights and receiving real-time notifications are two of the app features.

Also, passengers will enjoy a wide range of exclusive services linked to the A380, including the possibility to explore destinations, based on geolocation and personal interests, and cabin discovery in Virtual Reality. Even a connected and immersive in-flight experience, based on an Augmented Reality feature, will be possible.

iflyA380 is now available to download from the App Store for iOS users. Also, Airbus shared a link to access the booking assistant.