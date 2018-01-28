Airways Magazine

Airbus Launches iflyA380 Augmented Reality iOS App

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Airbus Launches iflyA380 Augmented Reality iOS App

Airbus

Airbus Launches iflyA380 Augmented Reality iOS App
January 28
10:00 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — This week, Airbus released its new iflyA380 iOS app that takes advantage of Apple’s newest technology, to open the doors of its iconic A380 aircraft to more passengers across the world.

iflyA380 improves the manufacturer’s current booking assistant with more features, contents, options, and even new possibilities to interact with the Airbus A380 aircraft, including a sneak peek at the cockpit.

“Response to the iflyA380.com website has been fantastic,” commented Marc Fontaine, Airbus Digital Transformation Officer. “The iflyA380 app is a new step for Airbus towards offering digital services that directly benefit consumers and allow them to design their own experiences.”

READ MORE: Boeing, Airbus Unveil 2017 Aircraft Deliveries, Orders

According to Airbus, this new app is set to make passenger experience even more memorable, from travel inspiration to their final destination.

Furthermore, the manufacturer establishes that its customers “expect to design their own experiences” and this app provides to them the capability to do so. Booking flights and receiving real-time notifications are two of the app features.

PHOTO: Airbus.

READ MORE: Analysis: Airbus, Boeing Change Price Listings — Who’s More Affordable?

Also, passengers will enjoy a wide range of exclusive services linked to the A380, including the possibility to explore destinations, based on geolocation and personal interests, and cabin discovery in Virtual Reality. Even a connected and immersive in-flight experience, based on an Augmented Reality feature, will be possible.

iflyA380 is now available to download from the App Store for iOS users. Also, Airbus shared a link to access the booking assistant.

123
Tags
A380AirbusAirbus A380AppApp StoreiflyA380

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.