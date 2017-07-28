American Airlines Launches New Baggage Alert System

MIAMI — American Airlines has unveiled a new baggage notification system to alert passengers if their bag did not make it on their plane. The system, known as Customer Baggage Notification (CBN), alerts passengers shortly after they land at their destination.





There are three types of notifications American Airlines passengers may receive:

This message directs customers, for example, those with an international segment in their reservation, to see an agent at the BSO. Late Baggage Arrival – Mobile Baggage Order (MBO). This message advises customers to fill out a Mobile Baggage Order, or MBO, on their mobile device. The automated MBO asks for the customer’s delivery details and a bag description to help expedite reuniting the customer with their items. By using the MBO, customers no longer need to stop at the BSO to file a claim.

To receive the notifications, passengers must download the American Airlines app. Already, American Airlines allows passengers to track their bags with the AA app. The CBN system will be in addition to this feature.

Airways Senior Editor and Founder & CEO of Globalflyer Airline Consulting William Evans likes what he sees from American Airlines. “The arrival of the bag has always been a concern for travelers, especially a business traveler. Technology companies are using increased technologies to help ease the pain if an incident occurs.”

“Delta provides a mobile application that tracks a bag from check-in all the way to delivery on a carousel. Some carriers are testing and using RFID chips within the bag tag to assist with information on tracking the bag. This new baggage notification system is just one more enhancement to improve the customer experience,” said Evans.

Evans raises a good point about the future of bag tracking technology. Delta Air Lines, which launched its Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bag tracking system in April of 2016, has seen huge improvements in its baggage handling system-wide.

“Being able to see where your bag is located via the Delta app, even while in the air, provides a peace of mind. It really helps remove some of the stresses related to travel these days,” said Eric Goldmann, a Delta frequent flyer who has flown over two million miles with the airline.

“This an example of how Delta continues to lead by improving their passenger’s experience through innovative technologies,” said Goldmann.

.@Delta shows off new RFID belt-loader tech. that will be rolled out at 84 stations this year #DeltaMeetAndFleet pic.twitter.com/gvyPKvibdG — AirwaysLive (@airwayslive) April 28, 2016

A recent study from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed that an industry-wide global RFID solution could reduce the number of mishandled bags by up to 25 percent by 2022. The study, conducted with Global IT provider SITA, found that a global RFID solution could save the air travel industry $3 billion over the next seven years.

“With a $50 million investment in RFID at 344 stations around the globe, we aim to reliably deliver every bag on every flight,” said Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service and Cargo Operations in April of 2016. “This innovative application of technology gives us greater data and more precise information throughout the bag’s journey.”

In November of 2016, Delta itself launched pushed notifications for tracking luggage. Delta’s app alerts passengers of their bags every movement. From the check-in desk to loading the bag onto the aircraft, Delta’s app provides real-time updates to its customers.